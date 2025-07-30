Soldiers awarded Army Sea Duty Ribbon

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 623d Field Artillery Regiment, 138th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 623d Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Brigade bears the guidon in front of formation as their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) display the Kentucky flag. Soldiers in the unit were awarded the Army Sea Duty Ribbon (ASDR) for their efforts during a joint mission with the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet during a deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Twenty-one Soldiers assigned to Kentucky's 1st Battalion, 623d Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS), were recently awarded the Army Sea Duty Ribbon (ASDR) for their support to a joint mission alongside the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet during the unit’s deployment to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations during fiscal year 2024.



The ASDR was awarded by the Chief of the Maritime Qualification Division, Headquarters Department of the Army, in recognition of more than 30 consecutive days of sea duty service in a designated combat zone aboard a qualifying Navy vessel. Areas of operation included the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea.



This mission was part of the battalion’s larger deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. The sea duty assignment highlighted the battalion’s flexibility and ability to integrate into joint maritime operations — a unique achievement for an Army field artillery unit.



“This award is a testament to the adaptability and professionalism of our Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason T. Simpson, battalion commander during the deployment. “Operating in a maritime environment, side-by-side with the U.S. Navy in a combat zone, is a rare and impressive accomplishment for any Army unit, let alone a National Guard artillery battalion.”



This recognition adds another significant chapter to the 1-623d’s proud legacy, reinforcing its reputation as a highly capable and expeditionary unit, even beyond the traditional land-based artillery mission.



The following Soldiers were awarded the ASDR:



Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Anderson

Staff Sgt. Thomas Barrett-Weber

Sgt. Cody Bencze

Sgt. Nolan Boyles

Sgt. Mason Chandler

Maj. Justin Cossel

Spc. Cole Davis

Sgt. Dillyn Graham

Spc. Ethan Grawe

Spc. Nicholas Grissom

Spc. John Hammer

1st Lt. Jesse Mascoe

Sgt. Wesley Medley

Spc. Dylan Nickel

Staff Sgt. Cole Petty

Sgt. William Ratliff

Sgt. Christophe Ratusny

Staff Sgt. Corey Tooley

Spc. Austin Wallace

Staff Sgt. James Williams

Sgt. Matthew Witschey



At the time of deployment, the 1-623d belonged to the 138th Field Artillery Brigade. Since deployment, the 138th has undergone transformation to realign with U.S. Army V Corps as an operational fires command, and the 1-623d has been reassigned to the 38th Division Artillery.