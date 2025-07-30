Agency’s progress in supporting the warfighter highlighted at town hall

Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Director of Operations Chrissy Schall...... read more read more Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Director of Operations Chrissy Schall briefs attendees on productivity metrics at the DLA Land and Maritime quarterly town hall June 25 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders provided updates on global operations, strategic initiatives, performance metrics and exercises during a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime quarterly town hall June 25 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus.



DLA Land and Maritime Acting Commander Kenneth Watson detailed progress made regarding critical items in the agency’s Annual Operating Plan and provided highlights from a May 2025 Agency Transformation Summit. Fifty-two senior leaders from all major subordinate commands and associated staff collaborated on future strategies at the summit, focusing on key outcomes and objectives.



“We continue to be on a healthier track in regard to our overall performance across both chains,” Watson said, emphasizing that moves such as increasing delivery orders and advancing robotic automation have helped the agency reduce its backlog of purchase requests.



He thanked the workforce for contributing to the success of the data acumen initiative aimed at creating a digital-first workforce throughout DLA enterprise.



“We continue to successfully meet [DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly’s] intent on digital workflows to enable the facilitation of change and transformation for the agency, especially here in Columbus,” he said.



Watson said the transformation summit offered an opportunity to review operational alignment and sharpen strategic focus in support of DLA’s Strategic Plan.



“The series of meetings were geared towards enhancing efficiency and effectiveness by figuring out new ways of doing business — working smarter, not necessarily harder — to posture the agency for fiscal 2026 and beyond,” he explained.



Watson noted that three more elements emerged from those discussions, which will be added to the imperatives currently in the DLA Strategic Plan.



“These three elements: Set the Globe, Set the Agency and Set the Supply Chains will help drive the direction of the agency moving forward,” Watson said noting there will be objectives and key results for each one that will trickle down throughout the agency.



DLA Land and Maritime Director of Operations Chrissy Schall provided a detailed performance review, highlighting progress on post-award actions and productivity. Schall praised employees' hard work in supplying the warfighter, noting 20% productivity increases in some areas.



“Fulfillment is also up 5% since last year — that's huge,” Schall said. “We appreciate all the hard work and dedication our workforce is doing to accomplish our mission.”



DLA Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Alexander Constantine commended everyone involved in Pacific Sentry, Global Thunder and the Elite Constellation suite of exercises, which successfully tested surge capabilities during 24-hour operations.



“Our team performed fantastically, providing uninterrupted logistics support,” he said, emphasizing how each scenario tested critical capabilities needed to keep DLA Land and Maritime on a wartime footing.



“We learned where our gaps were and started strategizing solutions to fill those gaps,” he said with the goal of evaluating what went well, what can be done better, and where the agency should shift priorities to better serve the military customer.



Watson echoed that sentiment.



"It was a great effort by everyone involved,” he said. “This helps put our agency on a wartime footing, so we understand our business processes during contingencies.”



A Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation update, a safety brief and quarterly employee recognitions rounded out the agenda.



Individuals recognized during the event were:



DLA Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Gerber who serves as a maritime operations officer in Maritime Supplier Operations.

Several associates were recognized as employees of the month between October 2024 and March 2025, including Contract Specialist Caitlin Ferry (October 2024), Contracting Officer Jeremy Etringer (November 2024), Industrial Specialist Joe Valentine (December 2024), Material Planner Brennan Petermann (January 2025), Product Specialist Jimmy Ray (February 2025) and Customer Account Specialist Christopher Camechis (March 2025).

FMWR Chief Andrea Brown announced that the new FMWR website is available on the DLA network, new programming at the fitness center is starting this month, and barbershop and massage therapy services are in development.



Occupational Safety and Health Specialist Rickey Ellis reminded attendees that personal transportation devices such as scooters and Segways are not authorized on the DSCC, only automobiles and bicycles. Cyclists must wear helmets on DSCC roadways.



Watson closed out the event by announcing that DLA Land and Maritime’s new commander, Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, will be assuming command on July 28.



To watch a recording of the town hall, go to: https://dlaio.gcds.disa.mil/index.html?id=COL206252025 (CAC-enabled).