Huntsville Center STEM Day Sparks Career Interest Among Future Generation

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – More than 100 students, from first to 12th grade, attended a hands-on learning experience designed to inspire the next generation of Soldiers, engineers, scientists, innovators and civil servants at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville.



Children of Huntsville Center employees attended the event featuring interactive science, technology, engineering and math activities as well as career panels aimed at inspiring the students to expand their horizons for future careers.



Maj. John Franklin, U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville deputy commander, and Martha Cook, executive officer, welcomed families and introduced USACE missions, Huntsville Center missions and an overview of the day’s activities.



“The greatest reward was seeing the interaction between our employees and their children,” said Cook. “Huntsville and the surrounding communities are rich in science, technology and mathematics. Our goal was to make it relatable to allow them to see how careers of their family members truly impact Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines every single day.”



Students rotated through a series of engaging STEM stations designed specifically for their age group. First through fourth graders experienced basic engineering activities, whereas middle schoolers explored the Unmanned Aircraft Systems demo and built balloon-powered cars. High school students took part in advanced engineering simulations and more.



“My kids really enjoyed the different activities and the fact that it was tailored to the different age groups, so they weren’t bored,” Huntsville Center Supervisory Contract Specialist and parent Michael Duffy said. “They had such a great time they wanted to do it again the next day!”



The afternoon featured career discussions, where professionals from across a variety of disciplines, such as interior design, electrical engineering, project management, safety, public affairs, community planning and contracting, shared how their work supports national defense and infrastructure missions.



“My daughter perked up when she heard what USACE Huntsville Center interior designers do. When I asked her if she might be interested, she said she does love to rearrange her room,” Duffy added lightheartedly.



Cook explained how she hopes the event left students with more than just a fun experience.



“My desire was for every student who attended to walk away in awe of the person who brought them,” she said. “Our employees are superheroes within the Department of Defense. Allowing students to see that ordinary people can do extraordinary things, I hope they realize that stretch isn’t as far as they might think.”



The event concluded with remarks from Arthur Martin III, Huntsville Center programs and business director. Cook confirmed the positive feedback she’s received and said she looks forward to another STEM Day next June.



“Events like this are vital to our culture,” she said. “We’re more than who we are inside the building… we’re parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Days like this allow us to connect on a deeper level and share what we do with the ones we care about the most.”

