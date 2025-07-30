Presidio of Monterey school liaison officer prepares families for kindergarten

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Blanca Felix, center, the school liaison officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio...... read more read more Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Blanca Felix, center, the school liaison officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, shares the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District calendar with a parent during the 2025 Back 2 School Bash at the Porter Youth Center in Seaside, Calif., July 18, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold) see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – Blanca Felix, the school liaison officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, held a Kindergarten Here We Come workshop July 28, 2025.



Felix, a subject matter expert on the local school system, holds workshops and trainings to educate families on how navigate the education system with ease.



“A lot of military families go from duty station to duty station unaware of the benefits that can make their lives easier,” said Felix. “The school liaison officer role is underutilized across the Department of Defense and families I work with are often surprised about the useful resources they have available to them.”



Felix began the workshop by emphasizing the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission and the rules school districts must follow. Military children may face administrative challenges with the transferring of records, proper course sequencing, standardized testing and graduation requirements.



The MIC3 enables previous state records and credits to be accepted for moving students and avoids negative outcomes like delayed graduation and redundant standardized testing.



July is the busiest time of year for Felix due to the increase of permanent change of station moves during the summer months. Many new families are settling into their new communities and must quickly prepare for local school districts starting school in early August. This short period of time can place extra stress on military families.



“I encourage parents to reach out to me before they even arrive in Monterey.” said Felix. “The earlier I make contact, the earlier I can help get them ready for the next school year.”



Felix also emphasized the value of the youth sponsorship program at the Porter Youth Center during her training. The program connects children experienced with the PYC schedule and facility with children new to the area to ease their transition. There are currently nine sponsors, and Felix is recruiting more at all age levels.



Parents of children interested in becoming a youth sponsor or connecting with one can reach out to Felix at 831-242-7197 or blanca.y.felixguerrero.naf@army.mil.



Felix ended the training with an exercise to gauge kindergarten readiness. Participants listed and ranked traits needed by students to be ready for kindergarten and discussed their evaluations. Felix said current research shows socialization and emotional regulation are the biggest signs a child will be successful learning in kindergarten.



Felix and the rest of the team at PoM CYS are committed to reducing the stress of balancing military readiness and parental responsibility and are ready to assist families with any questions about all types to school.