Fort McCoy leaders support ‘Business after 5’ event at local fair

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major (left), and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon visit with Tomah (Wis.) Chamber Director Tina Thompson and Sparta (Wis.) Chamber Director Lance Hauser during the "Business after 5" event July 23, 2025, at the Monroe County Fair in Tomah. The Fort McCoy leader involvement was part of Army community outreach. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy’s leadership team as well as other garrison members attended a special “Business after 5” event July 23 to continue Army community engagement efforts with local elected and business leaders.



The event was held at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Tomah, Wis., and included members of both the Tomah Chamber of Commerce as well as the Sparta (Wis.) Chamber of Commerce. The event was part of the opening day for the 2025 Monroe County Fair.



Attending for Fort McCoy were Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon as well as Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major. Also attending were members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office as well as the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The fair was held July 23-27 and many from the Fort McCoy community took part in the fair as many who work at Fort McCoy live within Monroe County.



In describing the Business after 5 event at https://members.tomahwisconsin.com/events/details/business-after-5-monroe-county-fair-2025-30202?calendarMonth=2025-07-01, it states the event brings together dozens of people from across the county for networking, and more.



“Join the Tomah and Sparta Chambers for their annual countywide networking event to kick-off the 2025 Monroe County Fair with fun, food, drinks, door prizes, and one of the best business networking opportunities of the year,” the website states in an invite for the event.



The Fort McCoy leaders spent time talking and meeting the many people who attended the event. The community engagement helps connect Fort McCoy personnel with their neighbors.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”