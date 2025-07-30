Coast Guard rescues 97-year-old man at Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay

(WTGB 101), rescued a 97-year-old man during Coast Guard Festival at the Grand Haven Pier in

Michigan on July 29, 2025.



The man fell over six feet into the Grand River after losing his balance while resting on his

walker.



Seaman Joseph Turk, a crew member aboard the Katmai Bay, immediately jumped in to the river

to assist. Turk kept the man afloat by treading water for over 20 minutes while crews worked to

lower appropriate rescue equipment. The man was retrieved from the water and was taken by

local emergency services to a nearby hospital.



“Jumping in the water was just a natural thing to do” said Turk. “You know, it’s one of those

things we train for. I was doing a surface rescue swimmer training just a few days before. So we

were definitely ready when it happened, which is a great thing.”



For more information, please contact Petty Officer 1st Class James Connor at

James.S.Connor@uscg.mil or by phone at 440-590-2947.

-USCG-

