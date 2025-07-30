Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 97-year-old man at Coast Guard Festival

    GRAND HAVEN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay
    (WTGB 101), rescued a 97-year-old man during Coast Guard Festival at the Grand Haven Pier in
    Michigan on July 29, 2025.

    The man fell over six feet into the Grand River after losing his balance while resting on his
    walker.

    Seaman Joseph Turk, a crew member aboard the Katmai Bay, immediately jumped in to the river
    to assist. Turk kept the man afloat by treading water for over 20 minutes while crews worked to
    lower appropriate rescue equipment. The man was retrieved from the water and was taken by
    local emergency services to a nearby hospital.

    “Jumping in the water was just a natural thing to do” said Turk. “You know, it’s one of those
    things we train for. I was doing a surface rescue swimmer training just a few days before. So we
    were definitely ready when it happened, which is a great thing.”

    For more information, please contact Petty Officer 1st Class James Connor at
    James.S.Connor@uscg.mil or by phone at 440-590-2947.
    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:14
    Story ID: 544272
    Location: GRAND HAVEN, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

