Pa. Guardsmen compete in annual The Adjutant General’s Combined-Arms Match

Courtesy Photo | More than 30 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 30 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire during The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Combined Arms Match July 25-27, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The Guardsmen competed at a variety of individual and team events, including the combat rifle and pistol individual events and the team Gen. George Patton combat pistol match. The winning team included: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Luke Heim, Staff Sgt. Loghan Kitzmiller, Staff Sgt. Adam Rohacek, and Sgt. Alexander Smith, all with the 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than 30 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire during The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Combined Arms Match here July 25-27, 2025.



The Guardsmen competed at a variety of individual and team events, including the combat rifle and pistol individual events and the team Gen. George Patton combat pistol match.



The winner of each event was recognized in a small ceremony following the final event where the combined-arms individual overall champion and combined-arms team aggregate champions were announced. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, the Pennsylvania National Guard's senior enlisted adviser, spoke to the participants and congratulated the winners with plaques and challenge coins.



The combined-arms individual champion was U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Terry, with the 111th Attack Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard.



The combat rifle individual champion was U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Luke Heim with 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



The winning team included: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Luke Heim, Staff Sgt. Loghan Kitzmiller, Staff Sgt. Adam Rohacek, and Sgt. Alexander Smith, all with the 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.