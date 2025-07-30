Meet the Team: Dr. Gregory Bouton, Strategic Systems Programs Talent Pipeline Program Manager

Have you ever wondered who’s behind the scenes directing Strategic Systems Programs (SSP)’ science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) outreach? Well, look no further.



Meet Dr. Gregory Bouton, SSP’s Talent Pipeline Program Manager and STEM Federal Action Officer.



Bouton enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduating high school in Tennessee, having developed an interest in military service through observing media coverage of operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. As an enlisted service member, he supported the I Marine Expeditionary Force (IMEF) in Camp Pendleton, California, where he was the mobilization chief leading teams managing recruitment and operational readiness elements in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom for the IMEF Reserve Liaison Office.



Apart from his military responsibilities, he also pursued a bachelor’s degree in aviation administration and graduated from Utah Valley University in Orem in 2009. After devoting more than 10 years of active-duty service to the Marine Corps, Bouton transitioned to being a civilian in 2014. That’s when he joined SSP and began working in the Human Resources Office in Washington, DC.



“I initially learned about SSP at a career fair aboard Camp Pendleton,” Bouton said. “After taking some time to learn more about the organization and its mission, I became increasingly interested in the opportunity to support SSP. I applied, interviewed, and was selected for my original role, which was the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) program manager, as well as the program manager for the Develop Integrate Value and Engage (DIVE) student internship program.”



As the DAWIA program manager, Bouton ensured the SSP workforce met DAWIA certification requirements, which included advising employees of on and off-site opportunities to complete training courses.



Although working a full-time job, Bouton returned to school to pursue his master’s and doctorate degrees in business administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, graduating in 2017 and 2021 respectively. With his newly acquired knowledge and expertise, he sought to make impactful change at SSP.



When he was appointed as the command’s talent pipeline program manager in 2018, Bouton introduced several ideas to improve SSP’s ability to attract and retain talent. This included implementing a long-term vision for the command’s STEM outreach program that centers on community engagement and recruitment. The initiative has enabled the command’s workforce to interact with prospective candidates and presented SSP with a unique opportunity to establish a talent pipeline within its local communities.



“STEM outreach is a long-term investment,” he said. “So, we started investing in early education by guiding and mentoring students through different STEM activities, experiences, and even robotics competitions within our local communities. Our engagement efforts have not only raised interest in STEM for K-12 students, but it has also shown how simple, in-class engineering projects are applicable in real-life careers – and in our case with the U.S. Navy.”



One of these activities includes building model rockets. In fact, SSP headquarters, as well as SSP field activities at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC) in Bangor, Washington, and Program Management Office Shipboard Systems in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, have previously supported middle and high school students in building their own flight models.



“These rocketry and robotic programs help develop particularly important skillsets by enabling students to learn how to operate efficiently within a program-oriented environment,” Bouton said. “This is something they are likely to see as STEM professionals, so providing them with this early exposure really sets them up for success.”



Hands-on design projects like these also expose students to SSP’s strategic deterrence mission, which is rooted in maintaining and developing the Navy’s Trident D5LE Strategic Weapons System aboard Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. Projects like model rocket assembly challenge students to think about engineering and technology in a unique context – one which relates to Department of Defense operations.



As the STEM Federal Action Officer for SSP, Bouton has recruited STEM team leads from across the command’s workforce – including field activities and program management offices – to extend outreach opportunities. Today, SSP has six STEM engagement teams that mentor K-12 students participating in a variety of STEM education programs such as both competitive underwater and field-based robotic programs.



“The level of effort that’s been put into SSP’s STEM program has resulted in several well-functioning teams who are very successful at steering students toward STEM education,” he said. “It will always be important to have qualified people working in essential STEM and administrative roles in support of national defense, so beginning at the grassroots level supports our ability to recruit the best and brightest young professionals.”



Looking to the future, Bouton hopes to continue to enhance the effectiveness of the programs within SSP’s talent pipeline, including expanding SSP’s STEM outreach to new K-12 and undergraduate and graduate programs across the country.



According to Bouton, engaging early with K-12 students in STEM activities may encourage them to seek internship opportunities, and eventually employment, with SSP. The command has already hired several entry-level employees through its Developmental Employee Program. The two-year program provides guidance to new hires – such as recently graduated college students entering the SSP workforce – on the command’s culture and commitment to workforce development, including raising awareness for career development training opportunities and resources that enable leadership growth. Since its establishment in 2019, the Developmental Employee Program has become pivotal in supporting new hires adjust to the workplace and better understand SSP’s unique history and mission.



Something Bouton said he enjoys the most about the program is the enthusiasm student interns and developmental employees have in helping others.



“This is an opportunity for these employees to lead others outside of the scope of their own work, which inherently teaches them how to lead others who may not work within their interests,” he said. “What you end up with are employees who develop leadership skills, who one day may lead organizations. In years to come, I’m confident this effort will yield remarkable results as these employees embark on senior leadership roles.”



Aside from recruiting, Bouton said he is also keen on helping the command retain its talented employees. In fact, one of the many things he appreciates about SSP is the amount of job growth opportunities there are at the command, which he believes contributes to a positive workplace culture and transfer of knowledge.



“I think we’ve been switching away from a standard where employees look at other places for growth opportunities,” he said. “Career progression is important to developing our employees and providing them with these opportunities strengthens our workforce’s core – it strengthens our mid-level workforce. In doing so, SSP is better poised to meet milestones on time and within budget so that our warfighters have the necessary resources they need to function as purposed for national defense.”



Having now worked at SSP for more than 11 years, Bouton said the command feels like family.



“My favorite aspect of working at SSP is how we function so well as a family,” he said. “Whether it be at headquarters or at any SSP facility, I am welcomed like any other team member would be. It is with this continuity that I have great faith in our ability to accomplish any task at hand with excellence. I admire the people within SSP because of their willingness to support each other. It seems no matter what, you have support and encouragement to succeed.”

