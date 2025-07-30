42 Infantry Division Band performs in Hudson Valley, and New York City and on Long Island, August 1 to 9

Camp Smith, Cortlandt Manor, New York — Twenty-seven Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band will be playing free performances in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, from August 1 to 9.



The band will also be playing at the Intrepid Museum in New York City.



The 42nd Infantry Division "Rainbow" Band, traces its history back to World War I when the 42nd Infantry Division was organized.



Army bands originally played troops into combat and then served as litter carriers to move the wounded after the battle.



Today they perform to boost morale and, as trained Soldiers, perform other duties in the field.



During the bands deployment to Iraq in 2005, for example, the Soldiers served as security for the Division Main Command Post, when they were not performing.



Most recently the band led a contingent from the 42nd Infantry Division during the Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington D.C. on June 14.



The 60-to-90-minute "Salute to Service" performance will include rock and roll, show tunes, concert music, and patriotic museum.



The band will play music from the Broadway show "Wicked", the Arron Copeland tune "Simple Gifts", music from the movie "The Cowboys" and patriotic themes like "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and "Over There" from World War I. The band played "Over There" during the Army birthday parade.



The planned performances are:



August 1 in Verplanck, at the Cortlandt Summer Concert and Movie Series on the Cortlandt Waterfront Performance Stage. The performance starts at 7 p.m.

August 2 in Hicksville, New York at the 2nd Annual Veterans Appreciation Pancake Breakfast and Resource Fair. The band's Brass Quintet will perform starting at 9:45 a.m.

August 2 in Sayville at the Sayville Summer Fest. The performance starts at 3:30 p.m.

August 3 in East Meadow at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater in Eisenhower Park. The performance starts at 6 p.m.

August 4 and August 5 at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The performances begin at 1230 each day.

August 6 at the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights. The band's Soldiers will play during the festival performance which begins at 12:10 p.m. Band members will also participate in workshops with kids attending the camp.

August 7 at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island at the Battery Weed overlook. The performance kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

August 8 in Port Washington at the Sousa Bandshell in Sunset Park. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

August 9 at the Nanuet Public Library. The performance starts at 2 p.m.

The band, which is stationed at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, breaks down into concert, brass quintet, jazz, brass and commercial music performance teams and all of these will perform.



Throughout the year the band performs at military ceremonies held across the state.



The band is commanded by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ethan F. Wagner. The Non-commissioned officer in charge is Sgt. 1st Class Jared Anderson.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 07.30.2025 13:01 Story ID: 544265 Location: CAMP SMITH, NEW YORK, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US Hometown: SAYVILLE, NEW YORK, US Hometown: VERPLANCK, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 42 Infantry Division Band performs in Hudson Valley, and New York City and on Long Island, August 1 to 9, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.