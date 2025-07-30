New Chief Petty Officer Performance Evaluation Launches with Continued NAVFIT Modernization

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Navy is set to launch a major update to its performance evaluation system, which includes a significant change for chief petty officers, with the release of NAVFIT98A version 33 (v33) on July 30.



This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing modernization efforts for Navy personnel management tools.



NAVFIT98A v33 replaces all previous versions and is compatible with Office 365 and all other workstations used by Sailors service wide. The new release is designed to better meet the needs of Sailors across the fleet, both at sea and ashore, and introduces a revised chief petty officer evaluation (CHIEFEVAL) form.



Key changes to the revised CHIEFEVAL form include aligning performance traits with the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy’s CPO Guiding Principles, mandatory Navy Physical Fitness Assessment scores, screened subcategory option for Sailors advanced via the Senior Enlisted Marketplace to ensure they are grouped separately from those not screened for advancement, command and departmental inspection scores (unless classified), and a specific hard breakout ranking of the individual and summary group size.



“This is the most honest, transparent evaluation the Navy’s enlisted force has ever seen,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “Every member of our Mess will be fully aware of where they stand amongst their peers, and what they can do to improve as Chiefs. Most importantly, this evaluation truly quantifies the impact each Chief has on their command’s mission and it underscores the fact that a command’s culture falls squarely on the collective shoulders of the Mess.”



Anticipating concerns about timelines of CHIEFEVAL submissions with the revised form, the submission window for commanding officers is extended from 15 days to 45 days and the deadline for chief petty officer and senior chief petty officer periodic reports are moved from Sept. 15 to Nov. 15. The effective end date of those reporting periods remains Sept. 15.



There will be multiple options for accessing NAVFIT98 v33. It will be available on Nautilus as part of the hosted software applications. Users will be able to search for the software and open as on any normal desktop.



NMCI users who have not yet converted to Nautilus will only be able to access version 33 of NAVFIT via the virtual remote desktop (NVD).



See NAVADMIN 159/25 at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/references/messages/navadmin-2025/ for the full list of access options and specific instructions.



Visit www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Performance-Evaluation for further guidance and updates.

