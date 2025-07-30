Patenaude Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Austin Patenaude graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Austin Patenaude graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 31, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES — Seaman Austin Patenaude graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 31, 2025.



Patenaude, from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, said he joined the Navy to push himself beyond his limits, build mental and physical strength, and secure a stable future for his family.



“I didn’t want to become comfortable with where I was in life,” Patenaude said. “I wanted to improve every part of myself—physically, mentally, and emotionally. I also wanted to create a secure future for my girlfriend and take on a career that my family and community could be proud of. The Navy offers the structure and challenge I was looking for to grow into the person I want to be.”



A 2023 graduate of Gatlinburg Pittman High School, Patenaude, 20, was recognized as valedictorian of his class. He was also a multi-sport athlete, competing in soccer, track and field, cross country, and swimming. After high school, Patenaude attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for one year before deciding to enlist.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Patenaude is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



When Patenaude first learned he was chosen for the award, he was surprised and humbled.



“At first, I thought, ‘Maybe someone else deserves this more,’ because boot camp is really about every single recruit doing their part to build a strong team,” he said. “I never imagined that I would be singled out for individual recognition. But now that I have the award, I’m proud and even more motivated. It pushes me to live up to that standard every day and to support my shipmates in reaching their potential, too.”



Patenaude credits much of his success and motivation to his Recruit Division Commanders (RDCs), Chief Builder (BUC) Corey Roberts, Gas Turbine Systems Technician, Mechanical 1st Class (GSM1) Vincent Alexander, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (HM2) Alexander Schiele, who guided him through the process.



“HM2 Schiele made a big impact on me,” Patenaude said. “He has a tough exterior, but it’s clear how deeply he cares about our growth and how ready we are when we join the fleet. Knowing he believed in us made me want to push myself harder, not just for me, but for him and my fellow recruits. My RDCs weren’t just instructors; they were mentors who genuinely wanted to see us succeed.”



His fellow recruits were also a source of strength.



“We all kept each other accountable,” Patenaude explained. “If someone was struggling or ready to give up, the others stepped in to encourage them. That kind of teamwork and selflessness is what really kept me going through the toughest moments.”



One of Patenaude’s most significant challenges was overcoming early self-doubt.



“In the beginning, I often wondered if I truly belonged,” he admitted. “Boot camp is designed to push you to your limits and sometimes make you feel like nothing you do is good enough. But learning that everyone was in the same boat and that this pressure was meant to make us better helped me build confidence. Together, we stayed focused on our goal and lifted each other up.”



Following graduation, Patenaude will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, to begin specialized training in basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.