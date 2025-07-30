Flexing the Mission: 496th ABS Supports BTF Operations from Spain

Photo By Cristina Oliveira | A U.S. Airman assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron conducts flight line operations...... read more read more Photo By Cristina Oliveira | A U.S. Airman assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron conducts flight line operations near a B-52 Stratofortress at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 22, 2025. From ramp operations to mission sustainment, 496th Air Base Squadron Airmen supported the deployment from touchdown to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira) see less | View Image Page

When U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses touched down at Morón Air Base for a recent Bomber Task Force (BTF) Europe deployment, the 496th Air Base Squadron (ABS) was already in motion, — quietly executing coordination that ensured the bombers could fly, refuel, rest, and return to the skies without delay.



From refueling operations and airfield adjustments to security and lodging, every element of the deployment was supported by the team of Airmen and contractors that power the 496th ABS. As a tenant unit of the Spanish Air Force base and part of the 65th Air Base Group, the squadron plays a vital role in enabling U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) to project combat power across multiple combatant commands.



“This is what we’re here to do — we project airpower,” said Maj. Taylor Moore, director of operations of the, 496th ABS. “We don’t have our own iron on the ramp, so our mission is to receive and support transient aircraft. When those aircraft show up, the team gets after it.”



Built for This Mission

Supporting bomber aircraft like the B-52 isn’t business as usual for most bases. But for the Airfield Management team at Morón, it’s a chance to train and showcase their operational agility.



The B-52, with its 141-foot wheelbase and outrigger landing gear, far exceeds the width of most taxiways and ramps. To safely accommodate the aircraft, the team identified reinforced taxi routes, removed airfield signs and lights, and designed custom parking plans that factored in weapons loading zones and safe distances for extended engine operations.



“These aircraft require significant planning,” explained Master Sgt. Seth Boepple, deputy airfield manager. “But supporting them helps us maintain proficiency on tasks most Airmen don’t get to experience elsewhere.”



And despite the added complexity, daily operations never missed a beat. The close coordination between U.S. and Spanish personnel, many of whom are bilingual, kept the mission moving smoothly. “Communication is key,” he added. “It’s a team effort every time.”



Logistics in Sync

The bomber deployment also brought increased demand for fuel, transportation, and lodging. The 496th Logistics Readiness Flight tackled these needs head-on.



“Our Reception and Control Center starts planning months in advance,” explained Master Sgt. Nathaniel Shannon, logistics flight superintendent. “From petroleum, oils, and lubricants (POL) to ground movement, it’s a massive lift — but it runs efficiently because we’ve built strong systems and trusted partnerships.”



Working alongside their Spanish hosts, the Logistics team adapted to shared infrastructure and after-hours access procedures while retaining full U.S. control over logistical planning and execution. The result: uninterrupted support for an operationally demanding mission.



Security on the Front Line

With high-value assets and deployed personnel on the ground, security was paramount. The 496th Security Forces team surged manpower and elevated protocols to provide layered protection, —while also reinforcing bonds with their Spanish counterparts.



“Our defenders don’t just control access—they work side-by-side with host nation forces to monitor threats, coordinate patrols, and implement counter-drone measures,” said Tech. Sgt. James Dillahunt, operations noncommissioned officer. “This mission gives our younger Airmen a new perspective. They’re not just pulling gate duty — they’re securing global deterrence assets.”



Operating under U.S. tactical control, the defenders remained flexible while respecting host nation law, blending U.S. standards with Spanish cooperation to ensure effective and diplomatic execution.



A Strategic Hub

With approximately 150 active-duty Airmen and 300 contractors, the 496th ABS operates what Maj. Moore calls “a small city” — one that mirrors the capabilities of much larger installations.



“The biggest challenge is syncing across time zones with CONUS-based units,” said Moore. “But our long-term goal is clear: when combatant commanders look at Morón, they see a ready, reliable option — whether it’s bombers, fighters, or anything else.”



As the BTF wrapped up its mission across Europe and Africa, Morón Air Base once again proved its strategic relevance. For the Airmen of the 496th ABS, it was more than another mission — it was a chance to flex, perform, and reaffirm their role in enabling airpower at the crossroads of continents.