Massachusetts National Guard Expands Nairobi School, Marks 10-Year Partnership With Kenya

The Massachusetts National Guard helped complete a major expansion project at Kwa Njenga Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, providing state-of-the-art classrooms and easing severe overcrowding for hundreds of children in the Mukuru kwa Njenga neighborhood.



The project’s completion was marked by a ceremony at Kwa Njenga Primary School, April 2, 2025, attended by U.S. and Kenyan officials, educators, students and community members. The effort highlights the role of military cooperation in supporting humanitarian and development goals in areas affected by poverty, instability and violent extremism.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the State Partnership Program (SPP) between Massachusetts and Kenya. Established in 2015, the SPP fosters enduring military-to-military relationships that enhance global security, regional stability and combined warfighting capabilities.



“This is more than just a building – it is a testament to the U.S.-Kenya partnership and the amazing things we can accomplish together to ensure children have the necessary space and resources to learn, grow and succeed,” said Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard. “The Massachusetts National Guard remains committed to our enduring partnership with Kenya as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary. We look forward to working together again in the future.”



The $650,000 project, completed in coordination with Kenya’s Ministry of Education and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) program, added a new two-story building with eight classrooms, two sanitation facilities, new fencing, drainage systems and repairs to the school’s perimeter wall. The expansion is expected to support approximately 640 students, significantly improving the learning environment in one of Nairobi’s most densely populated areas.



“The primary goal of this construction project was to provide additional classroom capacity in an informal settlement where parents of students were concerned about al-Shabaab recruitment efforts of children that were not engaged in education due to overcrowding,” said Lt. Col. Brian Ferland, former Massachusetts National Guard bilateral affairs officer. “During our initial tour of the school, every classroom we went into had 60 to 80 students, most sharing seats and a desk, all completely engaged with their teachers. As a prior teacher, I couldn’t imagine teaching under these conditions, much less having the rapt attention of every student in the room.”



The project was delivered through a partnership between the Massachusetts National Guard, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and the U.S. Embassy Country Team. NAVAF provided engineering support, while Massachusetts National Guard Bilateral Affairs Officers managed the project from start to finish, working with contractors, the Kenya Ministry of Education, school leadership and local stakeholders.



“This investment is a testament to our enduring friendship, and it is a commitment to a stronger, safer and more prosperous future for both our nations,” said Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi. “We know that investing in Kenya’s youth is an investment in the future of our strong relationship. Together, we are not just building classrooms, we are building the future. We are empowering the next generation of Kenyan leaders, innovators and changemakers.”