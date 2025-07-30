Lethality Strikes Again: 2-7 IN BN Executes FPV Live Fire

Photo By Spc. Josefina Garcia | U.S. Army Spc. Ian Anglin, assigned to the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Josefina Garcia | U.S. Army Spc. Ian Anglin, assigned to the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, assisting during a first person view drone release, on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 21, 2025. The 1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. The 3rd Infantry Division and V Corps are part of America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWÖHR TRAINING AREA, Germany- The 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a first-person view (FPV) drone live fire certification using unmanned aerial systems (UAS) during a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX), on Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, from July 21-30.



The U.S. Army incorporated FPV drones into military operations to bolster soldier training programs, in line with the Transformation in Contact initiative. The drones offer hands-on experience with advanced reconnaissance technologies, which enable troops to practice precision strikes in simulated combat environments.



“We’ve gone from proof of concept to real-world application,” said 1st Lieutenant Benjamin Storie, a 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, UAS platoon leader. “Integrating FPV teams with our maneuver elements-especially during platoon live fires- is a major achievement.”



Soldiers have undergone extensive training, including simulator exercises and in-flight scenarios, to prepare for real-world scenarios. There is a significant learning curve, as both drone operators and maintainers work with different systems and technology.



“We relied heavily on the simulator training to kind of help us through that experience,” said Sgt Elena Killough with the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. “I think these are going to play a huge part in making us more lethal.”



The crews continued to progress through their gunnery qualification tables during the multi-day training event involving attack aviation crews, combat engineers, dismounted infantry, armored tanks, bradley fighting vehicles, heavy artillery, mortar sections, maintenance and logistical support.



“We essentially were able to have a plethora of equipment and support come from outside communities to share in the transformation in contact initiative (TiC)” said Storie.

TiC provides units rotating to Europe the ability to modernize with equipment available now vs the normal multi-year acquisition process.



The unit initiated its FPV drone integration efforts in September 2024, according to Storie. The phased process advanced through multiple stages, culminating in a live-fire certification and gunnery qualification.



“We’re certifying our forces, rebuilding readiness, and transforming how we operate,” said Storie.



The integration of FPV drone technology with mechanized platforms like bradley fighting vehicles marks a significant advancement in battlefield capabilities. It exemplifies the Army’s commitment to evolving its training strategies and equipping soldiers with the tools needed for modern warfare.