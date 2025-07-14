Aeromedical physician assistants ensure warfighter readiness

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Smith, aeromedical physician assistant, and Tech Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Smith, aeromedical physician assistant, and Tech Sgt. Roderick Ward, flight and operational medicine technician, assess medical supplies while providing medical coverage on an E-4B aircraft at an undisclosed location, July 2025. The aircraft serves as the National Airborne Operations Center for the president, defense secretary, and Joint Chiefs of Staff in case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Smith) see less | View Image Page

In times of crisis, Air Force fighter pilots, aircrews, and missile crews lead the charge in defending the nation with medical professionals by their side committed to keeping them healthy and ready for the operational mission. Among members of this warfighting team are aeromedical physician assistants assigned to flying and operational units, delivering a spectrum of care at the point of need.



Conducting flight physicals, mental health assessments, and emergency medical evacuations are just a few of the responsibilities APAs may face on any given day. Trained for multi-capability and adaptability - APAs deliver primary and preventive care while navigating the physiological demands of high-altitude, high-stress environments. Their expertise ensures that Airmen at the forefront of the fight are mission-ready and optimized to perform.



“As an APA, no two days are alike,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Taylor, group surgeon for the 692nd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. “My current role keeps me on my toes as I provide embedded medical support to a critically important team of intel professionals. The unpredictability keeps my work engaging and fulfilling.”



Training for the demands of the mission, embracing the flight medicine community



To qualify for the 42GXP Air Force Specialty Code, candidates first complete the Interservice Physician Assistant Program, a 29-month course that includes 16 months of medical instruction followed by a year of clinical clerkships across multiple specialties. Prospective APAs undergo the Aerospace Medicine Primary course alongside flight surgeons and other aeromedical professionals.



AMP includes hands-on flight training, flight physiology labs, and operational readiness education that prepare APAs to understand the environmental stressors of the warfighters they will treat. With a minimum of 10 hours of logged flight time, APAs gain firsthand experience of the mental and physical challenges of operational flying.



“We were taught navigation, formation flying, instrument flying, and night flying. The training builds a strong connection to the mission and the people we serve,” Taylor shared.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Spaulding, an APA who now serves as chief of the Aerospace Operational Medicine Branch for Air Force Global Strike Command, emphasized the unique nature of being part of the flight medicine community that drives fulfillment within their roles.



“It’s a different world compared to typical medicine. You become part of the unit family. They welcome you in,” he said. “Your sense of feeling important and belonging is really there. You’re not in clinic just maintaining [clinical currency]. You are part of the team and helping make a difference.”



Saving lives on and off the battlefield



APAs possess a critical skill set that have direct, life-saving impact to the flight medicine community - whether they are in contested settings or military treatment facilities treating active duty members, retirees, and beneficiaries. Two APAs shared significant field experiences, which continue to strengthen their commitment to the community they serve.



Taylor recalled coordinating a medical evacuation for an unresponsive patient suffering from a brain bleed that required rapid response to improve his survivability. The medical evacuation to a facility with a higher level of care resulted in his recovery.



In another patient case, Taylor’s attention to detail and expertise equipped him to discover an early stage of lung cancer:



“A patient came in for a chronic cough just before the weekend. I walked her to radiology myself, and that X-ray revealed a suspicious lesion. Following this, I ordered a CT scan, which confirmed her lung cancer diagnosis. This experience resonated deeply because it reminded me of my mother, who had a similar diagnosis but did not get timely care. I was determined to catch it early for her, and thankfully, she received treatment and has been in remission for several years.”



During a routine checkup for a Marine veteran, U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph McIlvaine, now an executive officer to the HAF Deputy Surgeon General, described how he found an underlying condition that was quickly abated for the patient.



“Every time I saw him, I would kind of have to hold my composure. He would say, ‘I feel like God put you in my life to find this and help me out,’” McIlvaine said, recalling the exchange of gratitude between patient and provider for changing the course of each other’s lives.



The medics behind the operational mission



U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Smith, assigned to the 1st Air Command and Control Squadron under Global Strike Command at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, values the close connection to the operational environment that comes with being an APA.



“I wanted to be close to the warfighter. If I wasn’t the one kicking in the doors, I wanted to take care of the people doing the operation,” he emphasized.



Smith remains on call 24/7. His team medically supports the E-4B aircraft, which serves as the National Airborne Operations Center for the president, defense secretary, and Joint Chiefs of Staff in case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers. The aircraft also provides travel support outside the continental United States for the defense secretary and his staff to ensure command and control connectivity.



“We’re updating and completing readiness requirements to keep them operational and flight worthy,” he said.



Smith, who transitioned his Air Force career from a non-medical specialty, credited early mentorship for sparking his interest in becoming an APA. He shared his advice for prospective APAs, encouraging thoughtful leadership and continuous learning to thrive within the medical field.



“We’re all in a position to make decisions that could change the way we manage things,” he said. “Be willing to make that decision. It could potentially change you, change the people around you, and change your outlook.”



Despite varied backgrounds and deployments, each APA emphasized a shared sense of purpose - becoming reliable, multi-capable medical experts who can heal and protect the health and well-being of warfighters.



“Aim to be the go-to medic, and the rest will follow. Embrace every opportunity that comes your way - seek challenges rather than shy away from them,” Taylor emphasized. “Be a leader amongst your peers and across your unit. If you haven't already, discover your passion and pursue it relentlessly.”



With more than 90 APAs currently serving and more in training, the Air Force continues to strengthen its flight medicine capabilities with these trusted providers. Their readiness, embedded expertise, and commitment to patient care are a testament to their indispensability in the future fight.



To learn more information about the IPAP or the APA career field, visit the Biomedical Science Corps webpage. [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/About-Us/Medical-Branches/Biomedical-Sciences-Corps/]