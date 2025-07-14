Fort Gordon Army officer caught in sting operation convicted of attempting to sexually assault a child

FORT GORDON, Ga. – An Army officer who was caught in a sting operation by local law enforcement officials was convicted by a military judge on July 22 for attempting to sexually assault a child. He was found not guilty of attempting to sexually abuse a child by indecent communication.



Lt. Col. Rene G. Gamara, 45, a cyber officer assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command, was sentenced by the military judge to three years in jail and dismissal from the Army.



In late February 2024, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Good Shepard, an undercover online operation as part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force designed to identify members of the community who were willing to travel to have sex with minors.



Gamara, a U.S. Army Reserve officer on active duty serving at Fort Gordon, engaged in online communications with a member of the HCSO posing as a 14-year-old female child. He traveled over two hours from Martinez, Ga. to Braselton, Ga. in order to meet the child in person.



When Gamara arrived at the meet-up location, he was apprehended by law enforcement. He was found with condoms in his possession with the intent to have sexual intercourse with the child.



This law enforcement operation conducted by the HCSO later required extensive cooperation with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Army Office of Special Trial Counsel to complete the investigation and prepare the case for prosecution.



“As a lieutenant colonel, Rene Gamara held a position of significant trust and responsibility. His actions represented a grave violation of the standards expected of officers in the U.S. Army,” said Maj. Steven Poland, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army OSTC. “This verdict ensures accountability, removes his opportunity to receive retirement benefits, and sends a clear message that those who seek to exploit children will be brought to justice. We commend the Georgia ICAC Task Force, operated by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, for their outstanding work in this case and their unwavering commitment to protecting our communities.”



“This sentencing highlights the strength of our collaboration with law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Ryan O’Connor, Army CID’s Southeast Field Office. “Protecting our communities and the well-being of children remains a top priority for CID.”



Gamara will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Gordon Resident Agency, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grovetown Police Department. It was prosecuted by Poland, Capt. Beom Jung and Capt. Cody Hoagland, both with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence & Fort Gordon.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

