Navy and Marine Corps Commence Large Scale Exercise 2025

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors and Marines from across 22 time zones, six component commands, and seven U.S. numbered Fleets are now participating in Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025, as the Navy and Marine Corps officially kick off one of their largest global training events, July 30.



LSE 2025 is a global, all-domain warfighting exercise designed to simulate complex, real-world threats—from the piers of U.S. naval bases to ships at sea and headquarters around the globe—creating a realistic environment that mirrors strategic competitor challenges.



Using state-of-the-art technology, exercise planners have built real-time, dynamic scenarios that stress-test Navy and Marine Corps systems, processes, and decision-making—without physically wearing down our ships, aircraft, and equipment. While the scenarios are virtual, the lessons learned are very real, testing readiness, flexibility, and resilience in ways never before imagined.



Building upon insights from previous exercises, LSE 2025 enables Sailors and Marines to plan, execute, and evaluate advanced warfighting concepts, ensuring future readiness when facing a thinking, capable adversary.



For the first time, LSE will include U.S. allies and partners—including Canada, Japan, and NATO—expanding the exercise's reach and enhancing coalition integration. This level of international coordination strengthens interoperability, trust, and joint effectiveness across the maritime force, ensuring we can respond to future challenges with unity and precision.



“This isn’t just about scale—it’s about integration, synchronization, and rehearsal for the full spectrum of conflict,” said Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “LSE 2025 will test our ability to globally coordinate Maritime Operations Centers, execute contested logistics, and mobilize our Reserve forces. Large Scale Exercise 2025 is how we prepare to fight and win—anywhere, anytime.”



LSE 2025 is the only exercise where all 10 Fleet Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs) will operate simultaneously. While many exercises focus on a single fleet or region, LSE 2025 raises the bar—requiring coordinated action across the globe and providing critical experience at the operational level of war.



“This exercise provides an incredible opportunity to hone command and control across the most lethal amphibious task forces in the world, ensuring sea lanes remain open and global commerce flows freely, maintaining peace and stability worldwide,” said Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commander, Marine Forces Command. “LSE offers a glimpse into the future of warfare, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and ensuring that our Navy-Marine Corps team remains the most advanced, agile, and effective fighting force in the world.”



Large Scale Exercise 2025 represents a pivotal opportunity to test and refine the Navy and Marine Corps’ ability to operate in a globally contested environment. By integrating advanced warfighting concepts, allied capabilities, and real-time operational coordination, LSE 2025 reinforces the maritime services’ commitment to maintaining strategic advantage, deterring aggression, and ensuring security and stability across the world’s oceans.



USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active-duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests.

