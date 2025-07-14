Napa, California Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

INDIAN OCEAN — A Napa, California native and graduate of High School is currently serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), which is forward-deployed to the Indo-Pacific and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Seaman Joell Desa is part of the undesignated program. Undesignated Sailors are Sailors that join the Navy without choosing a specific rating (what the Navy calls a job). During the first years of their Naval career, undesignated Sailors will learn how to perform general seamanship responsibilities and are granted the opportunity to observe the different rates that the Navy has to offer before ultimately deciding what rate they want to pursue. Desa explained that undesignated seamen play a key role in major evolutions, such as sea and anchor details, and help execute ship preservation efforts.



“You get to see how these actual jobs are,” Desa said. “It’s a good program if you don’t know what the world of the Navy is.”



Desa originally wanted to become a Mass Communication Specialist because of his background in photography and graphic design. In high school, he ran a clothing business where he would sell shirts featuring graphics he created. He also shot photos with his personal camera as a hobby. Ultimately, he said he took a greater interest in becoming an Aircrew Survival Equipmentman (PR) after he shared a few conversations with one during his time working at flight quarters.



“Being part of a smaller squadron seems like a better work environment,” Desa said. “PRs do maintenance on the equipment that the pilots are wearing like parachutes. I’ll also be able to sign up to jump out of the helicopters and go skydiving, which I’ve done before.”



Desa joined the Navy in June 2023, and joined the crew aboard the John Finn in May 2024 as his first command. John Finn is currently homeported at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Desa said this is his first time living abroad.



“I love being here,” Desa said. “The food is incredible, and the people are so incredibly nice. I got to see a giant Godzilla and Gundam statue, and I also expanded my action figure collection.”



While Desa’s grandfather and uncles have served in the military, Desa is the first member of his family to serve in his generation. He said he wants to inspire his friends and family back home to step out of their comfort zones and break out of their routines.



“Joining the Navy is a good experience,” Desa said. “For a lot of people who have always been at home their whole life, the Navy helps change things for the better.”



John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy story and photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

