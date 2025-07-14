Update: U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port sets Guam and CNMI ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu amid tsunami advisory

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor crews sortie offshore in response to a potential...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor crews sortie offshore in response to a potential tsunami off Guam on July 30, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu on Wednesday, July 30, as of 2 p.m., affecting commercial vessels at or over 200 gross tons, in response to a tsunami advisory triggered by a major earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu on Wednesday, July 30, as of 2 p.m., affecting commercial vessels at or over 200 gross tons, in response to a tsunami advisory triggered by a major earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.



The U.S. Coast Guard cutters and small boats are underway to ride out the event offshore, which is safer than remaining in port and risking being set aground. They will return after any impacts. Shore based Coast Guard crews evacuated from the primary footprint which is close to sea-level and reconvened at a preidentified alternate site on higher ground. The radio watch is transferred to stateside colleagues, and actively crewed, listening to Channel 16. The commander of Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam established an Incident Management Team to handle the event and conduct assessments once any potential waves pass.



The Captain of the Port is actively communicating with port partners to ensure the safety of the port and facilitate a smooth resumption of commerce following the event.



Officials continue to advise residents to stay out of the water and move at least 100 feet inland and 50 feet up from beaches and harbors. Tsunami safety measures include avoiding low-lying coastal areas, following evacuation orders if issued, and monitoring updates from local authorities, as waves may arrive in sets and persist for hours.



The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, later upgraded to 8.7. The quake struck 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of 74.0 km, at 9:24 a.m. ChST.



For the latest updates and advisories, visit:

• National Weather Service (NWS) Website https://www.weather.gov/gum/

• NWS Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

• Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website https://ghs.guam.gov

• GHS/OCD Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/



