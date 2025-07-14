USAG Hawaii celebrates 250 years of Army Chaplain Corps with community event

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The Religious Support Office welcomed families and service members to Richardson Pool on Friday for a historic celebration marking 250 years of sacred service by the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.
The event, held July 25, 2025, brought together the U.S. Army Hawaii religious community for a day of food, fellowship, swimming, and sunshine. Attendees enjoyed free admission, pizza, cake, and a variety of activities, including swimming and the popular Tropic Twist slide.
The program began at 11:30 a.m. with a keynote address from CH (Col.) Khallid Shabazz, U.S. Army Pacific Command chaplain, who spoke about the enduring legacy and vital role of chaplains in supporting soldiers and their families.
Organizers from the Religious Support Office said the event was designed to honor the Chaplain Corps’ 250 years of service and to strengthen bonds within the community. Volunteers and chaplains served food, led games, and ensured a welcoming atmosphere for all.
The celebration was open to everyone across U.S. Army Hawaii, drawing a large crowd eager to commemorate this milestone with fellowship and fun under the Hawaiian sun.
See more photos of the event on the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720327911332/with/54685885023
