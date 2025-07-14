Guam Sailor 360 Program boosts Nurse Corps opportunities

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guam hosted a “Nurse Corps Takeover” event as part of its Sailor 360 program in February, aiming to empower enlisted personnel to pursue commissioning as Navy Nurse Corps officers.



The event drew 70 participants from four commands across Joint Region Marianas and provided comprehensive information on commissioning pathways, including the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP), Seaman-To-Admiral-21 (STA-21), Nurse Candidate Program (NCP), and direct commissioning. Attendees received resources, Navy Administrative Message guidance, contact information and key deadlines to help them navigate their career options. A command career counselor was also available to answer program-specific questions.



“By integrating mentorship, education, and career development, we continue to strengthen the future of Navy Medicine—one Sailor at a time,” said, Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Narciso, associate chief nursing officer and director for Nursing Services, NMRTC Guam.

A panel of 15 prior-enlisted Navy Nurse Corps officers – often referred to as “Mustangs” – shared their experiences commissioning through various programs, offering lessons learned and insights into their current roles. A question-and-answer session followed the presentations.

Master Chief Petty Officer Matthew Fetterolf, Senior Enlisted Leader, director for nursing services, described the event as “informational and inspirational,” highlighting the importance of exposing corpsmen to career advancement opportunities.



The Sailor 360 initiative demonstrates NMRTC Guam’s commitment to developing future Navy nurses and ensuring enlisted personnel are well-informed and prepared for success.

