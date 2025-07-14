62d Airlift Wing Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Nash | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Nash | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, Col. Sergio Anaya, outgoing 62d Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Jessica Regni, incoming 62d AW commander, render a salute to the flag during the presentation of colors at the 62d AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 29, 2025. The 62d AW’s mission is to execute global airlift, prepare for Joint and Coalition Multi-Domain Operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure Force Development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Elizabeth Nash) see less | View Image Page

The 62d Airlift Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Jessica Regni, during a Change of Command ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, July 29, 2025.



Col. Sergio Anaya, the outgoing commander, relinquished command after leading the wing through two years of global mobility missions, readiness operations, and joint exercises. The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, who presided over the formal transfer of authority.



“While today is bittersweet,” said Bolton. “Saying goodbye to a fantastic leader, I'm also enthusiastic about this transition and the chance to support our new commander as she takes the helm."



Anaya, who assumed command in 2023, reflected on his time with the wing and the Airmen he led.



“Two years ago, during my change of command, I mentioned that I consider this Wing, a wing like no other, a wing second to none,” said Anaya. “A wing not just unique because of the aircraft it operates, but because of the men and women that stand before me… Jess, you are inheriting a wing like no other… You are the right person, at the right time, to take this team to the next level.”



Regni, a career mobility pilot with extensive experience in operations and strategic planning, previously served as the deputy commander of the 3rd Wing. Regni thanked Anaya for his dedication to the Team McChord mission and addressed the Airmen of the Wing now under her command.



“That’s what makes this Wing so special,” said Regni. “This mission. Every day, you make a difference in big ways and in small, for the people in your unit, to the people on the other side of the world who you may never meet. You take orders that are otherwise just words on a page of a book… and you make it real. You do it with a quiet professionalism that I’ve only ever seen out of McChord. So, thank you. Thank you to you and your families for your service, for your sacrifice, for your commitment. It is the honor of a lifetime to be your Commander.”



The 62d Airlift Wing is comprised of more than 2,400 active-duty personnel and supports worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift operations. As the provider of the Prime Nuclear Airlift Forces, the 62d Airlift Wing is the only wing in the Department of Defense tasked to airlift nuclear and nuclear-related cargo. In addition, the 62d Airlift Wing serves as the primary active-duty wing in support of Operation DEEP FREEZE, partnering with Reserve, Guard, and civilian agencies to provide airlift support for the National Science Foundation’s U.S. Antarctic Program.



“As we look to the future, we will certainly face new and complex challenges,” said Bolton. “However, I am confident that under your leadership, the 62d AW will continue to adapt, innovate, and prevail, ensuring our nation remains ready to meet any challenge at home and around the globe.”