MyNavy Career Center Pay and Personnel Resources explained at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Insight, information and intel shared… MyNavy Career Center Command Master Chief...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Insight, information and intel shared… MyNavy Career Center Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, Jr. discusses MyNavy Career Center services and support with Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, MyNavy Career Center commander during open all-hand calls at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Ross Auditorium, as part of fleet engagements across the Pacific Northwest, July 28-29, 2025. The MyNavy Career Center mission is to deliver modern ‘hire-to retire’ human resource services with around the clock support to Sailors, veterans and their families (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Whether a personal financial problem, permanent change of station issue or even a family pet concern, the Navy has an accessible service center to resolve such predicaments.



So explained Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, MyNavy Career Center commander explained on available MNCC support to Navy leadership, as well as command pay and personnel administrators, during several open all-hand calls at Naval Hospital Bremerton as part of fleet engagements across the Pacific Northwest, July 28-29, 2025.



Satterwhite and MyNavy Career Center team members shared insight on current and future status of MNCC, and provided information on a variety of administrative topics which they are specifically designed to openly address and help resolve.



“There’s no problem we can’t solve. We focus on solving those problems, so a Sailor doesn’t have to,” said Satterwhite.



The MyNavy Career Center mission is to deliver modern ‘hire-to retire’ human resource services with around the clock support to Sailors, veterans and their families.



“We’re open 24/7. Contact us on Thanksgiving, on the weekend, we’re there to answer,” exclaimed Satterwhite.



The overlapping goals of MyNavy Career Center are to improve service delivery, improve accuracy, simplify the business processes and overall remove the bureaucratic burden from the Sailors.



“We’re your primary contact for any personal and pay issues. We’re here to explain how we can solve Sailor’s problems such as pay transactions, travel claims, entitlement issues and more,” added Lt. Jason Xu, Regional Support Center Everett officer in charge.



Navy leadership – commanding officers, executive officers, command master chiefs - in attendance were provided insight on such available tools as the Enhanced Unit Commander Financial Report which allows the monitoring of any Sailor’s pay, as well as trends and generated information. The commander’s Command Pay and Personnel Administrators Dashboard is a tool which indicates real-time CPAA transaction status to timely assist in identifying any pay issues and a commanding officer guidebook with reference material related to command pay and personnel status.



“We’re continuing to refine our processes to make more efficient,” stated Capt. Jason Grose, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center commanding officer.



Command Pay and Personnel Administrators were also briefed on existing MyNavy Career Center services at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/MyNavy-Career-Center/ , including available resources and training.



“If you got a problem, our obligation is to explain and support so you continue to focus on your mission and Sailors are also focused on the mission,” stressed Satterwhite.



MyNavy Career Center may be contacted by phone 833-330-6622, email at AskMNCC@navy.mil, by text at mynavyhr.navy.mil and on Facebook at @MyNavyCareer Center.



RSC Everett may be contacted at 425-304-4700 or online at RSC_Everett@us.navy.mil



“Support. We deliver. We provide accurate data for command leadership to ensure their Sailor has correct pay and entitlements,” said MyNavy Career Center Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, Jr.