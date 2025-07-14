Wisconsin National Guardsmen engage international audience

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen exhibit military aircraft and field...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen exhibit military aircraft and field artillery capabilities during an aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The demonstration consisted of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 1-147th Aviation Battalion, F-35A Lightning II aircraft with the 115th Fighter Wing, a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, and several M119 howitzers with the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, all amid a dramatic display of Pyrotechnics. EAA AirVenture is considered the world’s largest aviation gathering, attracting pilots, aviation enthusiasts, families, and military members from around the world for a week for air shows, aerobatics, forums, aircraft demonstrations, and more. Wisconsin National Guard members interact with the public throughout the event to showcase military aviation capabilities and build community engagement, highlighting the Guard’s commitment to both state and federal missions. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock) see less | View Image Page

Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen offered over 690,000 guests from 80 different countries a first-hand look at the mission of the National Guard during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 2025 AirVenture July 21-27.



Guard members conducted multiple public forums introducing attendees to various aspects of military service, provided static displays of Wisconsin National Guard aircraft, vehicles and accessory equipment, and performed a large-scale demonstration showcasing their warfighting capabilities.



U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Gulczynski, the director of domestic operations, strategic plans and training for the Wisconsin National Guard, oversaw the organization’s involvement.



Under Gulczynski’s leadership, the Guard’s participation was restructured as a joint task force, allowing for greater organization, integration and oversight of the numerous Army and Air National Guard elements involved.



“While there has always been strong National Guard support for the EAA air show, it was typically arranged at the unit level, limiting opportunities for coordination,” said Gulczynski. “By supporting the EAA AirVenture as a joint task force, like we do for domestic operations, we were able to build a little more structure, greatly enhancing our ability to support the event.”



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jeffery Piel, senior noncommissioned officer in the Wisconsin National Guard Provost Marshal’s office, served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of JTF EAA. As NCOIC, he was tasked to ensure the Soldiers and Airmen taking part were fully supported and prepared to accomplish their respective assignments.



“Everything seemed to go seamlessly,” said Piel. “Not because we’re always the best planners, but because we have what I consider to be the best team. Soldiers and Airmen that are fully integrated and committed to the mission at hand.”



Piel relayed that the extreme temperatures occurring during the event presented a unique challenge, but one that participating Guard members rose to meet.



“The heat resulted in multiple instances of EAA guests experiencing heat injuries that our Soldiers and Airmen were able to respond to,” he said. “They were able to step in and really exemplify their commitment as Guard members to serve not only their nation, but their communities and neighbors in times of crisis.”



Among the various Wisconsin National Guard aircraft and vehicles on display was an HQ-16 towable surrogate target – a full-scale training aid built to familiarize fifth-generation pilots with modern surface-to-air missile systems they could encounter in a combat scenario.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alan Hughes, a vehicle maintenance specialist assigned to Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, was on hand to explain the purpose of the display to curious air show attendees.



“This has been a great opportunity to share with the public what we do,” said Hughes. “People are often familiar with our aircraft, but may not understand all the effort that goes into getting those planes into the fight. Our HQ-16 target display offers a tiny snippet of all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into keeping our pilots and aircraft combat-ready.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Bart Van Roo, the Wisconsin Air National Guard director of operations and strategic planning, was charged with flying safety and the operational execution of National Guard assets throughout AirVenture, culminating in a Wisconsin National Guard capabilities demonstration July 25.



The demonstration highlighted the joint capabilities of the Wisconsin National Guard and featured the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, the 128th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, the 115th Fighter Wing’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft and the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment’s 105mm howitzers.



“It takes a great deal of coordination to conduct this type of demonstration safely,” said Van Roo. “It involved months of planning, a full-scale brief the week before and the Monday of the show, two full executions of the flying demonstration at Volk Field the day prior, and a full performance brief the morning of the demonstration.”



The Wisconsin National Guard’s close ties to EAA began with the organization’s founder, Lt. Col. Paul Poberezny, who retired from military service with over 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard.



Van Roo relayed that the addition of the capabilities demonstration in 2023 has been a tremendous opportunity to honor Poberezny’s legacy while introducing a steadily growing audience to the mission of the Wisconsin National Guard.



While acknowledging that there are always opportunities for improvement, Gulczynski considered the initial iteration of JTF EAA a success, recognizing the Guard members whose efforts made it possible.



“We had Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the state directly engaging the public through speaking engagements, beside static displays and at recruiting booths,” he said. “Each one showcasing what it means to be a Wisconsin National Guardsman.”