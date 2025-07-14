Former Port Dawg, Combat Controller Airman becomes 156th SFS commander

Base Muniz, Carolina, Puerto Rico – U.S. Air Force Capt. Ronald Massi, commander of the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, brings more than three decades of military experience shaped by one of the Air Force’s most demanding career fields: Combat Control.



Massi, who assumed command in June of this year, began his military journey in 1992 after joining the Delayed Enlistment Program during his junior year of high school.



“I didn’t have a specific job in my mind, but I knew I wanted to do something different and challenging,” said Massi. “My father served in the Air Force in the 1960s, and he always told me it was the best branch.”



While attending Basic Military Training, Massi was introduced to the world of USAF Special Operations through a presentation about Combat Controllers (CCTs) and Pararescuemen (PJs), which led him to pursue a career as a combat controller.



“The fact that it was so challenging is what motivated me to give it a try,” said Massi. “At the time, there were fewer than 500 combat controllers in the entire Air Force, and the washout rate was about 90%. I will never forget the feeling of doing night-time high-altitude low-opening jumps, carrying weapons, UHF/VHF radios, runway lights and diving in pitch black water and having to navigate back to land.”



After becoming a combat controller, he served 15 years as a port dawg in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, before commissioning into security forces.



“Being enlisted allowed me to work closely with fellow Airmen, not just professionally, but personally,” said Massi. “Some of my closest friends to this day are retired PRANG coworkers I served with during the early part of my career.”



When the 156th Wing transitioned from the C-130 mission, Massi, who also had a civilian background in law enforcement, decided to transition into Security Forces through commissioning.



“Given my civilian experience, transitioning into the Security Force as a commissioned officer was the best course of action,” said Massi. "Cross-training as a Senior Master Sgt., I knew it would be challenging, but being a combat controller gave me a never-quit attitude, so I was ready for my next professional chapter”.



Now, as a commander, Massi has implemented three priorities as values he says define his leadership style.



“Spiritual fitness, servant leadership, and leading by example are my top priorities,” said Massi.



Throughout his years of service, family remains the driving force behind the commitment to the mission and fellow Airmen.



“The support I’ve received from my family has been incredible and the main reason for my long career, said Massi.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 15:11 Story ID: 544151 Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Port Dawg, Combat Controller Airman becomes 156th SFS commander, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.