Fort Bragg’s Legal Warriors Celebrate 250 Years of Service

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Army's legal team, known as the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, celebrated its 250th birthday with a big ceremony at Fort Bragg’s Courthouse, July 29, 2025. Soldiers, attorneys, interns, and civilians came together to remember the past, honor those who served, and look ahead to the future.



The JAG Corps started in 1775 when General George Washington asked Congress to appoint William Tudor as the first Judge Advocate General. Since then, it’s grown to include over 10,000 legal professionals who help the Army follow the law, solve legal problems, and support soldiers and their families.



During the ceremony, Judge Advocate of the Army, Col. Toby Curto, welcomed everyone.



“It is a tremendous privilege and honor to be a member of the JAG Corps,” said Curto. “We come together and enjoy each other’s company, and we’re able to reflect on 250 years.”



He reminded the crowd that the Corps is “only six weeks younger than the United States Army” and praised younger members as the future of the organization.



The event featured speeches, cake cutting, and even a group photo. The cake was cut by a saber and three special guests: Col. Manley, the oldest Judge Advocate present; Private York, the youngest; and Mr. Straub, a senior civilian.



The JAG Corps has played key roles in many major events throughout history. From writing the rules of war during the Civil War to prosecuting war criminals after World War II, Army lawyers have helped keep justice alive.



The JAG Corps has served the Army faithfully for 250 years—and they’re just getting started. As the ceremony wrapped up, Col. Curto encouraged everyone to remember what makes this team special.



“We do it because we’re part of a team,” said Curto. “Because we’re part of an organization that serves something larger than ourselves.”