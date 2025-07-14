Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Georgetown, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Charles W. McCook, 23, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 2 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Georgetown, Texas. Gabriels Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In 1943, McCook was a member of 22nd Bombardment Squadron (Medium), 341st Bombardment Group (Medium), 10th Air Force. While serving as the pilot of a B-25C “Mitchell” on a low-altitude bombing raid in Meiktila, Burma, his aircraft crashed. Of the six individuals aboard the aircraft, two survived and were captured by Japanese forces, while the remaining four, including McCook, were killed. His remains were not recovered after the war, and he was declared missing in action.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for McCook on April 18, 2025.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify McCook, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4203414/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-mccook-c/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Gabriels Funeral Home, 512-869-8888.

