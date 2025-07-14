Passing the Torch: A New Chapter for Regional Medical Readiness

Photo By Roan Smith | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Burk passes the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital...... read more read more Photo By Roan Smith | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Burk passes the Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region’s (MRB, NCR) guidon to the oncoming commander of the unit, U.S. Army Col. Jessica Milloy during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 9, 2025. MRB, NCR provides command, control and comprehensive administrative support to more than 1,500 Soldiers assigned to Walter Reed and other military medical units. (DOD photo by Roan Smith) see less | View Image Page

By Roan Smith

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Against the backdrop of tradition and transformation, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked a moment of leadership transition on July 9. The U.S. Army Medical Readiness Brigade, National Capital Region (MRB, NCR) welcomed U.S. Army Col. Jessica Milloy as its new commander while honoring U.S. Army Col. Kevin Mahoney.



The event celebrated the brigade’s continued mission to support medical readiness throughout the region and highlighted Walter Reed’s integral role in that effort.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Burk, commander of Medical Readiness Command East, oversaw the ceremony and praised Mahoney’s leadership, noting accomplishments such as hosting two expert medical badge competitions and prioritizing professional development for more than 100 soldiers.



“Kevin, your strategic insight and relentless pursuit of excellence enhanced this brigade’s capabilities,” said Burk. “Thank you for taking care of our people.”



Mahoney reflected on his time in command and thanked the brigade’s soldiers and staff for their dedication. “Two years ago, my guidance was simple—take care of your patients, your soldiers, and yourselves. You do that every day. My heart is full,” said Mahoney.



Milloy, the incoming commander, thanked the leaders, her family, and teammates, and shared her vision for moving forward.



“My commitment is to prioritize our people, build readiness and support health care delivery,” said Milloy. “I’m honored to lead this incredible team.”



Walter Reed, the flagship of military medicine, provides critical support to MRB, NCR through its clinical operations, facilities coordination and medical training infrastructure.



As leadership evolves, Walter Reed remains steadfast in its mission, supporting the readiness and resilience of our military forces through world-class health care, training and coordination. To learn more about how we serve those who serve, visit walterreed.tricare.mil or follow us on social media.