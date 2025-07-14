Army Soldier from New York City Serves Alongside Sailors with Navy Medicine in Cuba

Courtesy Photo | 250707-N-N0164-5001 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adalberto Pantojas, a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250707-N-N0164-5001 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adalberto Pantojas, a native of New York City, made an impact while temporarily serving alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Pantojas, a biomedical equipment technician, provided critical support for the hospital's Computed Tomography machine, July 7, 2025. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Lt. Wilfred Flores) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adalberto Pantojas, a native of New York City, made an impact while temporarily serving alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Pantojas, a 2011 graduate of Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction, joined the Army eight years ago.



“It was a childhood dream that turned into a greater need to serve my country,” Pantojas said.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the military are similar to those found in New York City.



“Life was far from easy growing up in New York, so I remembered that as hard as things may feel or get, it could always be worse,” Pantojas said. “It’s all temporary, so push through to better times.”



Today, Pantojas serves as a biomedical equipment technician (BMET) at McDonald Army Health Center MEDDAC out of Fort Eustis, Virginia, but has been temporarily assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay for the last two months.



“This is my first joint operating assignment,” Pantojas said. “It has been a great experience to see how the Navy conducts daily operations and to get to work out of a Navy BMET shop. I find it very informative working with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Diamante Moon here and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to pick his brain about his experiences, not just here but at other duty locations.”



Pantojas has been a biomedical equipment technician for four years, and previously served as an armor aircrewman.



“I became a BMET because I have a background as an electrician, so it seemed the most fitting for my current skill level and interest,” Pantojas said. “The most satisfying thing about being a BMET is troubleshooting a problem and finding a solution. It feels good knowing my job is relied on to keep equipment up and patients safe.”



Pantojas repaired the CT machine while serving at the naval hospital, restoring vital medical diagnostic capability for the region.



“Getting the CT machine up was a critical mission for the hospital,” Pantojas said. “I was just happy to be able to help and support while I am here.”



U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



Pantojas has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Army is becoming a non-commissioned officer (NCO) so I could lead, develop and train soldiers,” said Pantojas. “I am proud to see soldiers I’ve developed go on and succeed in their careers and personal lives.”



Pantojas serves in a military that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Army means everything to me,” said Pantojas. “It gave me the structure and discipline I needed to not just better myself but also be an example to my son.”



Pantojas is grateful to others for helping make an Army career possible.



“I would have to thank my son Aden, who is my greatest gift and my daily motivation to be successful,” added Pantojas.