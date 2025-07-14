Exercise AGILE BEAR takes place in Belize

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Task Force-Bravo, a unit based out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, is conducting exercise AGILE BEAR in locations across Belize from July 29 through August 8, 2025.



The exercise aims to strengthen the readiness of U.S. and partner nation forces to respond effectively during a disaster and in countering transnational criminal organizations through various training events. Key participants include Joint Task Force-Bravo, Belize Coast Guard, Belize Defence Force, U.S. Embassy-Belize, and the British Army Training Support Unit-Belize (BATSUB).



Training with defense forces focuses on specialized skills such as subject matter expert exchanges for small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) operations, combatives, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Helocast procedures, and conducting troop movements to remote locations.



As USSOUTHCOM’s rapid response element in Central America, JTF-Bravo provides a unique and essential capability in enabling our partner nations to proactively confront threats to their security and exercises like AGILE BEAR prepare our teams to respond to crises in the joint operational area.



Similar exercises are conducted routinely across Central America to strengthen the U.S. military’s readiness and partnerships — preparing together to respond in times of disaster ensures progress through unity in our joint effort of security and prosperity.



Photos of the exercise will be available at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/agilebear25

