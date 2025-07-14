Weathering every mission: Robins meteorologist looks back on nearly 40 years of service

Surrounded by family and friends, Roddy Nixon Jr. traded mission-critical weather briefings for the long-term outlook of living a life of leisure with no need for an alarm clock. On June 27, the 78th Operations Support Squadron senior lead weather forecaster and training officer retired from his childhood passion after 37 years.



“I have truly been blessed in my life, especially when it comes to my career,” said Nixon. “Note I said career. I have not had a job. I have enjoyed a career because God blessed me with the ability to live out my dream and I have loved every minute of it.”



The Thomasville, Georgia, native began his journey with the United States Air Force in July 1981 and dedicated 20 years to distinguished service. His duties took him overseas to Germany and Korea before leading to stateside assignments in Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska and Georgia. In August 2001, he transitioned into federal civilian service at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



“I have been to 33 countries on five continents, and I have friends around the world. I have been given the opportunity to mold, develop, train, and lead hundreds, if not a few thousand young men and women,” he said.

Nixon’s interest in meteorology was set in motion by a major weather event.



“First, I recall vividly the damage that winds associated with Hurricane Agnes did to my hometown when I was young,” he said. “Principal among this was the damage done to some of our majestic live oaks in town.

“So, I checked out a library book on hurricanes and was intrigued,” Nixon recounted. “Next, while at Douglass Middle School as a seventh grader, I had a unit in meteorology in an Earth Sciences class I took. Upon completion, especially while studying thunderstorms and hurricanes, I was forever hooked.”



Nixon graduated from the Community College of the Air Force with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Meteorology. He also earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice and a technical certificate in Emergency Management from Central Georgia Technical College.



“Weather science itself has evolved so, so much over my time,” said Nixon. “From paper to computers, to hand-drawn charts to model simulations, I have seen it all. And while we have come a long, long way, the best is still to come.”



Robins weather technicians ensure mission readiness 24/7 by providing accurate weather analysis. The unit is trained for worldwide deployment, providing reliable forecasts even with limited data. These specialists enhance military operations by delivering essential atmospheric intelligence anytime, anywhere.



“Mr. Nixon has been the rock that’s kept the flight together for decades,” said Capt. Nathaniel Donley, 78th OSS Weather commander. “He knows everything and almost everyone on base, and has the connections to help keep things moving and our Airmen in a state of readiness. The knowledge and experience he imparts on our young forecasters here is invaluable. He has built up the next generation of weather forecasters to follow in his footsteps.”



The weather flight tracks forecasts, assesses conditions, and shares critical insight with senior leaders, commanders and air crews to help determine if a mission stays on schedule or is postponed. Understanding and leveraging weather data can enhance lethality by optimizing air operations and creating tactical advantages. This ensures the Air Force remains combat-ready, adaptable and dominant in modern warfare.



“The young men and women that assess these conditions never ever get the full respect and credit they deserve given the immense responsibilities they have,” said Nixon. “How many people could be as cool and calm as my flight if they had to make immediate decisions that impact some 27,000 personnel and seek to protect some $5.5 billion in assets, some unique here at Robins, and to the DoD mission? All things are not equal, and this team is indeed, mission critical.”



While at Robins, Nixon received dozens of awards and acknowledgments. Some of them include being honored seven times as the Air Force Material Command Weather Federal Civilian of the Year; United States Air Force William A. Jenner Award Top Air Force Weather Civilian; received the Command Coin: Command Pilot, Air Force Two - Vice President Dick Cheney’s October 2005 visit; and Command Coin: Chief of Staff, United States Air Force presented by General David L. Goldfein.



“Roddy has had both installation commanders and community emergency management directors that call and ask him for his expert analysis on weather systems for years,” said Billy Messer, 78th OSS airfield manager. “Through his knowledge of weather, I believe he has saved the lives of many people through his forecast and predictions of impending weather.”



Messer and Nixon have worked together for 27 years.

“He is also known for taking care of people,” Messer continued. “Roddy has trained and mentored many young Airmen as they have come through the weather flight with most of them succeeding later in life and progressing through the ranks, and a couple of them reaching the rank of colonel.”



Traveling from around the globe and stateside, some of those high-ranking officials came to the Museum of Aviation’s Century of Flight Hangar to celebrate with their old mentor. Also in attendance were representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service.



Nixon said it has been an honor to serve his country and the Middle Georgia community.



“So, what will I miss? Nothing. Because the love of the science and the ability to continue to mold both minds and souls will continue,” Nixon said. “Life is an opportunity to enjoy a journey. Service to others or to a cause greater than self will ensure that the journey is a rewarding one. Don’t miss your chance to serve.”



Editor’s Note: Roddy Nixon is the oldest of four children. He’s been married to his wife, Kimberly, for over 36 years. They have one son, Roddy III and three grandchildren - Chloe, Roddy IV, and Aleaha.

