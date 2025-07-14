Retired Navy nurse leads with compassion and vision at Walter Reed

By Roan Smith

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



When a young Theresa “Terri” Lavoie told her father — a U.S. Navy officer — that she wanted to become a nurse, he disagreed. He reminded her she had been afraid of taking medicine when she was sick as a child and instead encouraged her to pursue business. But Lavoie knew where her heart belonged. Determined to follow her passion, she enrolled at Russell Sage College in New York to study nursing, starting a journey that would last more than four decades. Over her 40-year career, she served at hospital bedsides in both war and peace and eventually made her way to leadership at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



After earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1985, Lavoie joined the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, working in medical-surgical wards, emergency rooms, pediatric, and neonatal intensive care units along the way. “In a time when women weren’t allowed on Navy ships, I wanted to prove that I belonged,” said Lavoie. “I joined the Navy because I wanted the respect that came with serving.



In 2003, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Lavoie deployed to Iraq as part of a Navy medical team. She treated wounded U.S. service members, Iraqi civilians, and prisoners of war. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in patient communications by helping wounded service members reconnect with loved ones.



“That time was traumatic and deeply fulfilling,” Lavoie said. “Caring for both American Troops and Iraqi children reminded me of why I joined the profession in the first place.”



She first arrived at Walter Reed — then the National Naval Medical Center — in 1996, where she led the neonatal intensive care unit. Later, the Navy sent her to the University of Maryland to earn a master’s degree in nursing. Lavoie retired from active duty as a Commander in 2005 after completing 20 years of service and transitioned into a civilian leadership role, serving as the chief of Executive Medicine and later as the assistant for the Department of Medicine.



Today, Terri Lavoie is the hospital’s Assistant Chief of Staff, one of only two civilians serving on the hospital’s board of directors, a role she has held since 2017. She oversees hospital governance and more than 140 personnel across departments including Public Affairs/ Communications, Legal, Pastoral Care, and the Murtha Cancer Center. She also serves as a liaison between Walter Reed’s clinical teams and its facilities, financial, and Human Resources departments and represents Walter Reed on critical projects such as the Medical Center Additions and Alterations construction.



“There is a lot of complexity in health care, but I love coming to work each day and helping people reframe their outlook, solve problems, and feel heard,” said Lavoie. “It’s fulfilling to be in this role as a former service member who understands what patients and staff are experiencing.”



Her career also underscores her commitment to mentoring others—especially women.



“Women who want to succeed need to empower themselves,” Lavoie said. “Set goals, find mentors, and ask yourself where you want to be in five or 10 years. Then go for it.”



After nearly four decades of dedicated service — 20 years in uniform and more than 19 as a civilian — Lavoie will officially retire a second time from Walter Reed at the end of July 2025.



As she prepares to stand down from her post, she does so with gratitude and pride. “It’s been an incredible journey—one I never imagined would take me this far,” said Lavoie. “Serving those who serve has been the greatest honor of my life.”



During the July Town Hall — her final one before retirement — the Walter Reed Director recognized Lavoie’s 40 years of service, calling attention to her leadership and lasting impact on the hospital community.



“Terri, thank you for your years of dedication, your integrity, and your commitment to Walter [Reed],” said U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin,” We are so grateful for your leadership and will miss you deeply.”

