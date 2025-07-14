AFOSI Det. 105 conducts fugitive capture and recovery exercise

Photo By C Arce | Special agents with Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 105 clear a...... read more read more Photo By C Arce | Special agents with Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 105 clear a room during a fugitive capture and recovery exercise at Robins Air Force Base Georgia May 30 2025. The agents conducted the exercise to plan and prepare for apprehension in support of AFOSI’s mission-critical training to conduct safe and fair policing. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce) see less | View Image Page

Special agents from Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 105 at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, conducted a fugitive capture and recovery exercise May 22 to practice safe apprehension as a team.



AFOSI’s primary responsibilities are criminal investigations and counterintelligence services. This includes fugitive capture and recovery, which requires physical acuity, mental preparation and scenario-based training.



“When an Airman makes the unfortunate decision to flee an arrest or trial, or becomes absent without leave, they typically don’t run onto another Air Force base. AFOSI takes up this mantle to identify, track, and recover these fleeing individuals,” said Special Agent Gueran Fenicle, AFOSI Det. 105.



During the exercise, they practiced various tactics such as clearing rooms for threats, muzzle control, communication, and footwork. After each scenario, they reviewed their tactics and discussed what improvements could be made.



The training prepared agents to apprehend an individual in an uncontrolled environment as safely as possible. This exercise ensured they can cohesively perform fair policing.



“Apprehending a suspect, especially one that knows they are being chased, can be a very chaotic and hazardous environment for everyone involved if not conducted properly… and it’s up to us to make sure, through training scenarios like these, that our tactics and behavior are above reproach,” said Special Agent Ami Molone, AFOSI Det. 105.



The special agents train on something new every week. This includes forensic examinations, crime scene reconstruction, interviewing techniques, de-escalation tactics, weapon retention and handling and physical combatives.



“If the job demands proficiency in it, we’ll find a way to make the training happen,” Fenicle said.



In addition to being asked as the action arm for Department of the Air Force investigations, AFOSI also coordinates with local, tribal, state, federal and international agencies to ensure the safety and security of their respective bases.