3d Marine Division Accomplishments

Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman assumed command of 3d Marine Division on June 30, 2023, and has led the division through a period of significant transformation, marked by operational innovation and individual excellence. Under his leadership, the division led the first deployments of several key capabilities, including the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, and the Amphibious Combat Vehicle. A major organizational milestone during his command was the historic redesignation of 12th Marine Regiment to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment.



Building on this momentum, 3d Marine Division executed milestone operations that showcased the unit’s growing reach, readiness, and joint integration. During Resolute Dragon 24, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force delivered 12th MLR's AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar to Camp Yonaguni, the first-ever deployment of the system to the island. In November 2024, Marines with 3d MLR formally received NMESIS, reinforcing the unit’s precision-strike capabilities. The following month, Amphibious Combat Vehicles from 4th Marine Regiment conducted the first open-water transit across the Kushi Crossing. The division also extended its reach as 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion executed its first operational training on Wake Island, while 3d Littoral Combat Team, trained alongside partner forces in the largest combined joint live-fire range during Balikatan 24. Additionally, 1st Squad, 1st Platoon, C Company, 3d LCT won the 2024 U.S. Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition, marking the first littoral combat team to win the competition.



In recognition of their exceptional performance, Marines and Sailors were honored for advancing the division’s mission and maintaining its high operational tempo. These awards include the 2023 3d Marine Division’s Marine of the Year at the Marine Corps Association Ground Awards Ceremony, the Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Administrator of the Year award for the entirety of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Marine Corps Leftwich Trophy for exceptional leadership, the U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Harry D. Myers award for significant contribution to the combat readiness of 3d MLR, the 2025 U.S. Marine Corps Professional Naval Chaplaincy Excellence award for impactful ministry to the Marines and Sailors of 3d LCT, and the Lt. Col. Kevin M. Shea Memorial Unit of the Year Award.



Beyond tactical and technical excellence, they also gave back to the communities they serve. Marines and Sailors from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, volunteered over 770 hours of community service, strengthening local ties and demonstrating compassion through action. In moments of crisis, the division’s Marines and Sailors exemplified courage and readiness. Several Marines were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for lifesaving actions during emergencies, rescuing both civilians and fellow Marines during emergencies. These acts of heroism highlighted the initiative that define the division’s warrior ethos.



The achievements of 3d Marine Division during this period are a direct reflection of the professionalism, character, and drive of its Marines and Sailors. Through their efforts, Wortman’s leadership ushered in a transformative chapter for the division, advancing its lethality, expeditionary reach, and integration within joint and allied operations across the Indo-Pacific.

