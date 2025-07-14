JBER team brings “Pet the Jet” day to Tinian

Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands — Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing welcomed the community to a “Pet the Jet” day with static displays of different aircraft in Tinian and Saipan, North Mariana Islands, July 21, 2025.



A combined total of approximately 1000 members from both communities attended the event and took photos of the aircraft and with military members.



On display in Tinian were four U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd AEW, a Sikorsky HH-60W helicopter assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron and a Lockheed HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron.



“It was a privilege to welcome the community of Tinian to this special event,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mateo Pelletier, civil engineer assigned to the 3rd AEW Tinian team. “Watching how excited the families and civilians were to interact with the military members brought joy to me and to my team.”



On display in Saipan were two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd AEW, a Sikorsky HH-60W helicopter assigned to the 563rd Rescue Squadron, a Lockheed HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 563rd RS and two F-35A Lightning II jets assigned to the 354th AEW.



“It was super rewarding to see how excited everyone was to see all the aircraft and to see all the kids smiling,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Graham, a crew chief from the 477th Air Maintenance Squadron assigned to the 3rd AEW. “My favorite part was being able to interact with the residents of Saipan and talk about being a crew chief and how the 3d AEW is supporting REFORPAC.”



This community day helped showcase PACAF’s mission towards a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Airmen actively engaged with the local communities and continued to strengthen our ties with our allies and partners.





“We are extremely thankful to the local communities on Saipan and Tinian for their support and welcoming our Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd AEW commander. ‘We were honored to showcase the F-22 Raptor and allow the residents of Saipan and Tinian the opportunity to see the aircraft that have been operating and flying around the island.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 23:45 Story ID: 544080 Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER team brings “Pet the Jet” day to Tinian, by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.