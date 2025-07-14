ARCP and SRUs keep warriors in the fight

Photo By Sgt. Dominique Mendoza | U.S. Army Retired JP Lane celebrates after a successful rep during the powerlifting...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dominique Mendoza | U.S. Army Retired JP Lane celebrates after a successful rep during the powerlifting event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Reid Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dominique Dominguez) see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. July 28, 2025 - Ed Robson Arena, home of the Colorado College Tigers, is filled with hundreds of spectators, dozens of media outlets, and two teams of expert athletes. Team Army is battling Team SOCOM in the championship round of wheelchair basketball at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The energy and ferocity with which they play has nearly every spectator out of their seats. Every one of these athletes are recovering and overcoming an injury, illness or wound and yet, this arena is nearly overflowing with pride and joy.



This year celebrates 15 years since the inception of the annual DOD adaptive-sports competition which highlights the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of military service members.



Adaptive sports are competitive or recreational sports that have been adapted or created for individuals with disabilities. Every athlete competing not only served or continues to serve honorably but continues to persevere through life-altering circumstances. Soldiers are given the opportunity to continue their service thanks to the Army Recovery Care Program and the 14 Soldier Recovery Units spread across the nation.



“DoD Warrior Games has given me a chance to share my story.” said retired U.S. Army Spc. Justin “JP” Lane.



Lane is participating in his second Warrior Games. A three-time gold medalist and natural leader in the games, he finds strength in his faith, his family and fellowship with his teammates.



“A lot of people see this and they're like, so sorry,” explained Lane. “Oh, I'm so sorry you lost your legs. And I'm like, I'm not. I'm an inch taller. If we all were able to find the positive in such a negative situation, our world would be so much better. And that's what I try to do on a daily basis.”



While his story is unique, his attitude and outlook on life is common amongst his teammates and competitors. Veterans from all across the nation and every walk of life are here supporting one another regardless of their branch affiliation. Competition is fierce, rivalries form and continue to grow during the week-long event. Despite the intensity and incidental foul, every player is quick to aid and even encourage their opponents.



Resilience does not begin to describe these athletes and veterans. The camaraderie on display is deeper and far more empowering, according to team captain and retired U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Smith.



Smith reflected on his time as a team leader and the pride he took in helping his Soldiers learn to be the best versions of themselves.



“Being part of these games, these teams, this organization, I learned humility.” Smith said.



Since beginning his journey into adaptive fitness, he has learned from his teammates and so many others how to become greater and push beyond what he thought was possible.



The level of camaraderie on display at this year’s Warrior Games may only be possible in this unique environment that welcomes service members from every branch and their families.



According to their official website, the ARCP has served more than 80,000 Soldiers since their inception in 2007. Thirty-six of those Soldiers competing this year have already won over 40 gold medals in events ranging from precision air shooting, wheelchair basketball, to powerlifting and rugby.



Soldier testimony year in and year out proves the ARCP and SRUs that serve them keep these warriors in the fight as members of Team Army.