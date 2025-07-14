… the other Patton. Fort Knox was once home to a legendary Armored Force general

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Helen Patton, youngest daughter of George S. Patton IV and granddaughter of legendary...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Helen Patton, youngest daughter of George S. Patton IV and granddaughter of legendary tank commander George S. Patton Jr. stands in front of a photo display of her grandfather during a visit to Fort Knox, Kentucky, Feb. 26, 2019. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — FACTS: 1. George S. Patton was one of the greatest generals in U.S. history. 2. George S. Patton was the subject of an award-winning movie about his career. 3. George S. Patton graduated from U.S. Army Armor School early in his career. 4. George S. Patton later served as the assistant commandant of the school and deputy post commander.



The problem with all these statements is that they can’t be attributed to just one man. The truth is World Wars I and II-legend George S. Patton Jr. never served at Fort Knox, and in fact only visited the post once.



“Patton Jr. came up from Fort Benning to Fort Knox in January of 1941 for at least a day,” said Matthew Rector, an environmental protection specialist at NASA’s John Glenn Research Center near Cleveland, Ohio. “I don’t know the specifics of the visit, but Fort Knox was the home of armor back then. For whatever reason, he never got assigned there.”



However, his son George S. Patton IV, a Korean and Vietnam Wars legend in his own right, did serve – twice.



“Both father and son were West Point graduates,” said Rector, who worked at Fort Knox as a Cultural Resources specialist and unofficial post historian for several years before taking the job at NASA. During his time at the Central Kentucky post, Rector developed an extensive collection of Fort Knox history. “Patton the Fourth was first assigned to Fort Knox at the Armored Officer Candidate School from 1951 to ‘53.”



Did You Know: Gen. George S. Patton Jr. died in Germany Dec. 21, 1945, from injuries he had suffered in an auto accident while his son, Patton IV, was attending West Point. The younger Patton dropped IV from his name shortly afterward.



Rector noted that Patton IV attended West Point with President Dwight Eisenhower’s son, John. Patton IV also developed his own impressive war bio over the years, although he was overshadowed by his father’s dominating presence in American military history.



“I'm sure there are constant comparisons with him and his father, and that must have been difficult as a professional Army officer building his own career,” said Rector. “By all accounts, he did it very successfully.”



Much has been written about both Pattons, including a book published by author, documentary filmmaker and youngest child of Patton IV, Ben Patton. Some rumors have persisted that Patton Jr. was not a very good father. Ben refuted the notion.



“I don't have anything bad to say about my grandfather. He was considered an icon,” said Ben. “My dad loved him, and he considered him a great, if often deployed, father.”



Ben said in fact Patton Jr.’s legendary traits of leadership, loyalty and love of the troops transferred to his son.



“My dad was in many ways similar to my grandfather, but different in certain ways as well,” said Ben. “He had some great characteristics that I think reflected his father and his father's influence, like audacity. And offensive minded attacks on the enemy. And he also really took care of his men — very much like my grandfather.”



Did You Know: The newly minted Lieutenant George S. Patton IV was first assigned to Regensburg, West Germany in 1948 where he and his Soldiers participated in the famous Berlin Airlift.



One difference that stands out in Ben’s mind was in their approach to military life.



“My grandfather was perhaps feared and revered, whereas my father was beloved by many of his fellow Soldiers,” said Ben. “They used to say, ‘Your dad could've just been a truck driver, and he would have been just as happy.’”



Ben’s example flowed from fond memories of his childhood, when then-Brig. Gen. Patton served as the assistant commandant of the U.S. Army Armor School and deputy post commander of Fort Knox from 1971 to 1973.



“[My father] used to take me to the various mess halls at Fort Knox – there were several of them. It’s one of my early memories,” said Ben. “He would wake me up early in the morning and we would go to the mess hall and get right in line with the other Soldiers – enlisted and noncommissioned officers.”



Ben said Patton IV would order up his usual – biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon and grits, and have a meal with the Soldiers.



Patton Jr.’s flair for unique general officer apparel was also passed down.



“My dad always wore white stars,” said Ben. “That was one of his trademarks because he wanted to be the target for the enemy. He used to say he had a disdain for the enemy’s accuracy of fire. So, he would go in the mess halls with the white stars and sit down with the men.”



Did You Know: George S. Patton IV fought in the Korean War from February 1953 to 1954, when he was promoted to captain and received the first of two Silver Stars as well as a Purple Heart.



Rector said Patton IV, although clearly not as legendary as his father, was still quite memorable.



“I've talked to several veterans who encountered him personally, and each one had a very colorful story about their experiences with him,” said Rector. “Perhaps like his father, those who encountered him walked away being impacted.”



One such veteran, who Rector met early in his career at Fort Knox, said he had a very bizarre encounter with Patton IV years before.



When the man was a young lieutenant, he had been swimming at the Gammon Fitness Center pool. He didn’t have the best of vision and had been swimming underwater with his eyes open for a while. They were blurry from the chlorine, and the lieutenant had forgotten to put his glasses back on after swimming.



“He wandered out in the front of the building when he saw a Jeep speed up and pull right in front of him,” said Rector. “Seeing this hazy figure come out of the Jeep and grab him by the scruff of the collar and throw him in the Jeep startled him.



“It was General Patton (IV). He saw this disheveled long-haired young lieutenant coming out of the pool and thought he needed a haircut, so he took him directly to the barber.”



Did You Know: George S. Patton IV served three tours in the Vietnam War and was promoted to colonel by the end of his time in the war. He was known to use helicopters as a mobile command post and was shot down three times. The Army awarded him the Distinguished Flying Cross and his second Silver Star for his valor.



Though Patton IV later became known as a kind and supportive patriarch by his family members, he first became known for his fierce, unyielding determination in combat, leading the Soldiers of 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment “Blackhorse Regiment” through the jungles of Vietnam on multiple tours.



According to Vietnam Veteran News, Patton IV’s aggressive war tactics, while similar to his father’s, were developed by him to fit the unconventional warfare he and his men faced. Like his father, he led from the front, garnering the admiration and respect of his men.



“General George S. Patton IV may have lived in the shadow of his father, but he carved his own path as a fearless leader, a decorated Vietnam War hero, and a man who upheld the Patton name with honor,” according to the website at https://vietnamveterannews.com/episode-3000/.



Shortly after Patton IV arrived at Fort Knox in 1971 for his second tour – this time with his family – they all participated in the opening in 1972 of the new Patton gallery facility, renamed Patton Museum of Cavalry and Armor. The original museum, called “The Patton Museum,” had been built in 1948.



Ben and his sister Helen were given the task of cutting the ribbon. Prior to the ceremony, however, the family enjoyed a unique ride to the new museum, said Ben: “We went there in a half-track: the whole family, all five kids and my parents.”



Did You Know: After reaching his highest rank as major general, George S. Patton IV was assigned to VII Corps in Stuttgart, Germany, where he met the son of legendary German tank commander Field Marshall Erwin Rommel. Manfred Rommel was a government official there and later became the city’s mayor. The two maintained a friendship until Patton’s death in 2004.



At the start of the ceremony, five-year-old Ben was handed a box containing his grandfather’s famed pistols and was told he would be presenting them to the commanding general of the Armor School, then-Maj. Gen. William Desobry.



“He was incredibly tall, an imposing guy,” said Ben. “I had remarks in my pocket that I was supposed to read before presenting the pistols. I had to hand him the pistols to read the speech, then get them back so I could present them.”



Ben said although the family only lived at Fort Knox for two of Patton IV’s 34 years of military service, his father always held the installation in the highest regard.



“My father saw that as one of his most cherished posts,” said Ben. “When he retired in August 1980, he retired there even though we weren’t living there. He went through a regular retirement ceremony with all the NCOs and officers. That’s the way he wanted it.”