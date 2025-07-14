Army Reserve Soldiers conduct active shooter training with local first responders

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve, Navy, and Marine Corps service members partnered with local police...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve, Navy, and Marine Corps service members partnered with local police and fire departments in a joint training exercise focused on active shooter scenarios and medical evacuations at the Army Reserve Center in Bell, California, on April 8, 2025. The exercise aimed to identify gaps in the facility's emergency action plan by simulating an active shooter scenario. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

BELL, Calif. - On April 8, personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve, Navy, Marines, as well as local police and fire departments, participated in a joint training exercise focused on active shooter scenarios and medical evacuations at the Army Reserve Center in Bell, California. Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, the Security Manager, and Maj. Anjum Haydar, the Installation Emergency Manager, both from the 380th Hospital Center, designed the training after recognizing the need for an effective emergency action plan through discussions with the various units.



The exercise aimed to identify gaps in the facility's emergency action plan by simulating an active shooter scenario. It addressed the differences in training methods across the various branches of service. Another goal was to help participants understand how their roles interact with those of local police and fire departments.



"Oftentimes, in the Army Reserve, we train using PowerPoint or engage in notional training. However, when provided with resources for meaningful, hands-on training, it becomes much more relevant," Haydar explained.



The training exercise began around 8 a.m. and consisted of two scenarios. In the first scenario, one soldier, armed with a simulated rifle and pistol, moved throughout the area. At the same time, those who did not follow proper Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) protocols were identified as casualties by the trainers. Once the police neutralized the shooter, the commander ordered medics to treat and transport the casualties to a designated medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) location. After receiving treatment, the casualties were loaded onto a UH-60 helicopter for transport, completing the scenario.



The exercise validated the facility's emergency action plan and highlighted areas that need improvement. This plan helps commanders understand their responsibilities during emergencies and guides communication with relevant organizations, such as police and fire departments. Conducting realistic training also boosts soldiers' morale and motivation.



"They said it was the best training they've had in a long time," Taylor noted. "They are quickly addressing the inadequate measures that were previously in place and emphasizing the need to incorporate this type of training into every drill to ensure we can adequately respond to any situation that arises."



The lessons learned from this exercise will help refine the emergency action plan and inform future training events at the Army Reserve Center.