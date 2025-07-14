Fort Polk redesignation ceremony honors past, future

FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk held a redesignation ceremony honoring General James H. Polk July 11 at Woodfill Hall.

Polk commanded the 3rd Mechanized Calvary Group, also known as Task Force Polk, until the end of the World War II.

The ceremony began with the unveiling of the new Fort Polk sign donning the top of building 350 and was followed with honors fired by Bravo Battery 525th Artillery Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division to honor the installation’s namesake.

James H. Polk III, the General Polk’s son, was a guest speaker at the redesignation ceremony.

He said it was a special occasion to be at Fort Polk for redesignation honoring his father.

“We know he would be extremely proud and as honored as we are to have this historic Army post and training area named after him,” said Polk.

Polk commended his father’s career and how he witnessed and participated in numerous remarkable events throughout the 20th century.

“His dedication of service to our country and patriotism has always been an inspiration to our family and to all who knew him,” Polk said. “Indeed, our admiration for his life and accomplishments in the U.S. Army continue to increase since his death over thirty years ago.”

Polk added a special tribute to his mother Josephine Joy Polk.

“There is no doubt his Army career succeeded because of her undying support.”

He added his family would like to honor the legacy and spirit of Sgt. Henry Johnson and his heroic record in WWI.

“We know our father would want Sgt. Johnson to be honored and remembered by Fort Polk and the U.S. Army for the great hero he was,” he said.

Fort Polk was named after Sgt. Henry Johnson for two years.

“We recognize the extraordinary career and leadership of Gen. James H. Polk, a Soldier whose life defined commitment to the country, excellence in command and devotion to Soldiers and families,” said Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general.

Curl said Polk earned his commission in 1933 and rose through the ranks in an army that would soon be tested in the fires of a global war. “As a cavalry officer during the Second World War, he commanded the 3rd Mechanized Cavalry Group in combat across France and Germany.”

Curl said Polk saw himself as a leader entrusted with the lives of his men and believed their courage was the real story.

“At Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center, we carry that same conviction forward, Curl said. “We forged the warrior spirit by pushing Soldiers beyond what they think is possible. We train them to fight with discipline, lead with integrity, and stand ready to defend freedom wherever it is threatened.”

