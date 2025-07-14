Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Unveils Five-Year Strategic Blueprint to Drive Excellence Graphic. DoDEA plans,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Unveils Five-Year Strategic Blueprint to Drive Excellence Graphic. DoDEA plans, directs, coordinates, and manages pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education programs for school-age children of Department of Defense personnel. DoDEA schools are in Europe, the Pacific, the Middle East, Cuba, the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has officially launched its new five-year strategic plan, “The Blueprint for Continuous Improvement,” a forward-focused plan that will guide the agency through 2030. Designed to elevate every aspect of the educational experience for military-connected students around the world, the Blueprint centers on four key goals: Student Excellence, School Excellence, Talent Excellence, and Organizational Excellence.



“This strategic Blueprint reflects DoDEA’s deep commitment to students, families, and communities around the globe,” said Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, Director of DoDEA. “It represents our promise to ensure that every student receives a world-class education—one that prepares them not just for tests or graduation, but for the challenges and opportunities of life.”



Under the goal of Student Excellence, DoDEA is focused on preparing every student for success through excellent instruction and a system of support that is personalized and responsive. Key initiatives include strengthening the Multi-Tiered System of Supports to ensure academic achievement and resilience; expanding future-ready opportunities aligned to students' goals; and improving structures that support smooth and successful transitions between grade levels, schools, and systems. This focus is grounded in a pressing need to go beyond academic performance alone and provide students with adaptability, well-being, and lifelong skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.



To advance School Excellence, DoDEA is investing in the continuous improvement of instructional quality across every classroom. The agency is enhancing its system of professional development to ensure educators receive differentiated, high-impact training. It is also prioritizing instructional leadership by streamlining administrative processes and enabling school and district leaders to focus more of their time and energy on teaching and learning. These actions reflect DoDEA’s belief that teacher growth and empowered leadership are vital to improving student achievement systemwide.



Talent Excellence, the third goal, affirms DoDEA’s commitment to cultivating a high performing and engaged workforce. The plan introduces a system-wide onboarding program to ensure all new employees are prepared to succeed in their roles. In addition, DoDEA is expanding professional development pathways and building a robust leadership development program to support growth at every level. These efforts are based on the understanding that investing in employees is essential to student success and long-term organizational strength.



Finally, the goal of Organizational Excellence positions DoDEA as a future-ready education system that embraces innovation, responsiveness, and communication. DoDEA is improving its communication practices to strengthen partnerships with families and communities, ensuring transparent and meaningful engagement. At the same time, DoDEA is modernizing its approach to artificial intelligence and technology, ensuring that students and staff can navigate and lead within a digital world. The emphasis on safe, ethical, and effective use of technology is critical to building adaptable and resilient learning environments.



The Five-Year Strategic Blueprint for Continuous Improvement marks a transformative leap forward for DoDEA. With a steadfast commitment to student success, innovation, and instructional excellence, DoDEA is not only meeting the challenges of today— it is shaping a future where every student is prepared to thrive. This blueprint ensures that DoDEA continues to lead with purpose, progress, and global impact.



DoDEA plans, directs, coordinates, and manages pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education programs for school-age children of Department of Defense personnel. DoDEA schools are in Europe, the Pacific, the Middle East, Cuba, the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.



For more information, visit https://www.dodea.edu/about/blueprint-continuous-improvement-2025