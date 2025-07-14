Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Staff Sgt. John Cardoza, a traffic management specialist assigned to the 42d Logistics Readiness Squadron, has been named Crusader of the Month for July for his outstanding leadership and mission impact.



Cardoza serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge of Outbound Cargo Movement, where he oversees the timely shipment of equipment and supplies vital to global Air Force operations. His efforts help ensure Airmen receive the resources they need, when and where they need them.



“Nothing moves without TMO,” said Cardoza, referring to the Traffic Management Office. “It’s a part of the mission that often goes unseen, but we keep things running.”



A native of Modesto, California, Cardoza joined the Air Force in pursuit of a more fulfilling path. Although a training injury ended his goal of becoming a pararescueman, he continued his service by transitioning into traffic management.



In his current role, Cardoza not only directs outbound cargo operations but also prioritizes training and development for deploying Airmen. He is known for recognizing team accomplishments and fostering a culture of excellence within the squadron.



“What I enjoy most is the interaction with my peers and leadership, and being able to support aircraft missions by providing the resources needed to maintain air superiority,” said Cardoza.



One of Cardoza’s most significant assignments came during a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, where he supported the Army in receiving Patriot Missile Defense systems. Recently at Al Udeid, those very same Patriot systems we used to protect the base from a real-world attack.



Outside of duty hours, Cardoza enjoys cooking, sports, and spending time with his wife and children. He credits his parents for instilling values of hard work, balance, and integrity.



His advice to new Airmen entering the Traffic Management field: build strong networks, stay professional, and give 100 percent.



“Nothing is accomplished alone,” he said. “You never know who might need your help, or who’s watching.”

