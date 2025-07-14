Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July

    Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July

    Photo By Senior Airman Tanner Doerr | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Cardoza, 42d Logistics Readiness Squadron...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Staff Sgt. John Cardoza, a traffic management specialist assigned to the 42d Logistics Readiness Squadron, has been named Crusader of the Month for July for his outstanding leadership and mission impact.

    Cardoza serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge of Outbound Cargo Movement, where he oversees the timely shipment of equipment and supplies vital to global Air Force operations. His efforts help ensure Airmen receive the resources they need, when and where they need them.

    “Nothing moves without TMO,” said Cardoza, referring to the Traffic Management Office. “It’s a part of the mission that often goes unseen, but we keep things running.”

    A native of Modesto, California, Cardoza joined the Air Force in pursuit of a more fulfilling path. Although a training injury ended his goal of becoming a pararescueman, he continued his service by transitioning into traffic management.

    In his current role, Cardoza not only directs outbound cargo operations but also prioritizes training and development for deploying Airmen. He is known for recognizing team accomplishments and fostering a culture of excellence within the squadron.

    “What I enjoy most is the interaction with my peers and leadership, and being able to support aircraft missions by providing the resources needed to maintain air superiority,” said Cardoza.

    One of Cardoza’s most significant assignments came during a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, where he supported the Army in receiving Patriot Missile Defense systems. Recently at Al Udeid, those very same Patriot systems we used to protect the base from a real-world attack.

    Outside of duty hours, Cardoza enjoys cooking, sports, and spending time with his wife and children. He credits his parents for instilling values of hard work, balance, and integrity.

    His advice to new Airmen entering the Traffic Management field: build strong networks, stay professional, and give 100 percent.

    “Nothing is accomplished alone,” he said. “You never know who might need your help, or who’s watching.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:31
    Story ID: 544049
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July
    Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July
    Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July
    Cardoza Named Crusader of the Month for July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd ABW
    42nd LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download