Just Landed: July 2025 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Flying Training Wing:
    Maj. James Dawkins – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:
    Airman 1st Class Isaac Brown – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Staff Sgt. Alexandra Cole – 908th Maintenance Squadron
    Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Martin – 908th MXG
    Senior Airman Cora Wilson – 908th MXS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Senior Airman James Livingston – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Bobby Rouse – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman 1st Class Madison Daniel

