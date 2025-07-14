Just Landed: July 2025 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Flying Training Wing:
Maj. James Dawkins – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
Airman 1st Class Isaac Brown – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Alexandra Cole – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Martin – 908th MXG
Senior Airman Cora Wilson – 908th MXS
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman James Livingston – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Bobby Rouse – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman 1st Class Madison Daniel
