A sprint into the night: how a sailor’s quick action saved a life

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sammuel Goodwin, a hospital corpsman with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo with Melinda Gurrola at Hillcrest Medical Center at University of California San Diego Health Hospital, California. Gurrola was in a motorcycle crash that left her severely injured on the I-805 north. After seeing the scene of the crash, Goodwin used his medical training to treat Gurrola's injuries and assisted paramedics in getting her to the hospital for further treatment. Goodwin's selflessness and quick medical intervention helped save Gurrola's life. Goodwin is a native of Queens, New York.

It was nighttime on the I-805 north when a motorcycle went over a median between the H Street and Bonita Road exits, July 12. The crash left Silverio Gurrola injured on the pavement and his wife, Melinda Gurrola, with a traumatic leg amputation. Amid the chaos and speeding cars, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sammuel Goodwin, a hospital corpsman with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, sprinted across four lanes of highway to help. His fast, calculated response was the deciding factor between life and death for Gurrola, who was critically injured in the middle of one of San Diego’s busiest highways.



After witnessing the crash, Goodwin pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway. Without hesitation, he grabbed two tourniquets and his medical bag from his trunk. He ran full speed towards the crash, weaving between vehicles still moving on the highway. Goodwin ran about 150 yards and crossed the four lanes to reach Gurrola.



“When I got there, I could see she had a below-the-knee amputation of her right leg, with a pool of blood under it,” Goodwin recalled. “The belt wasn’t stopping the arterial femoral bleed. She was fading fast.”



Godwin applied a combat-application tourniquet 2-4 inches above the site of amputation. He instructed a bystander to search for the severed limb and two other bystanders to use the light on their cell phones. He quickly wrapped the leg with an abdominal combat wrap and another ace wrap to prevent further contamination and control the hemorrhage.



Following the M.A.R.C.H. protocol, which stands for massive bleeding, airway, respiration, circulation, and hypothermia/head injury, Goodwin discovered a second wound on the woman’s left knee. He packed it with combat gauze and secured it with adhesive wrap. The amputated leg was found and carefully wrapped to preserve its viability for potential reattachment.



After 22 minutes, emergency medical services arrived the site of the crash. Goodwin worked alongside paramedics to roll Gurrola over and check her back for additional injuries. After assessment, Goodwin assisted the paramedics to her into the ambulance.



Upon Gurrola’s arrival to the hospital, one of the attending trauma surgeons told hospital staff that Goodwin’s wound packing was one of the best he’d seen.



His selfless actions to risk his life to cross the highway and commitment to help others reflect strongly upon the United States Navy's and United States Marine Corps' values of honor, courage, and commitment.



“The level of risk involved was extreme,” said Kailah Rose, a witness to the event. “There were no barriers, lighting was poor, and cars were not slowing down. I genuinely feared for his life. Yet, with total disregard for his own safety, he pressed forward with the full intent to save another. I watched in awe as he knelt beside the injured motorcyclist and immediately began performing life-saving medical interventions amidst oncoming traffic.”



“It all goes to God, my loved ones and the Corpsmen who served with me and before me,” stated Goodwin. “They motivate me daily to always be there for those that are in need. By God’s grace I was there with my gear on time and did not get killed in the process. If I would have driven 12 seconds faster or slower. I would have missed the accident completely.”



To witnesses and the Gurrola family, Goodwin’s split-second decision to run into traffic with a medical bag made the difference between life and death.