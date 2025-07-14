AFRL welcomes new Space Vehicles director

Courtesy Photo | Col. Richard R. Beckman speaks at the Air Force Research Laboratory Phillips Research...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Richard R. Beckman speaks at the Air Force Research Laboratory Phillips Research Site change of command at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 15, 2025. Beckman succeeds Col. Jeremy A. Raley and will lead a team of over 1,000 military members, civilians and on-site contractors who make up the U.S.’s center of excellence for military space science and technology, research and development and advanced technology integration and demonstration. The directorate supports key U.S. Space Force missions, including communications; position, navigation and timing; missile warning; space domain awareness and space control. (U.S. Air Force photo / Senior Airman Spencer Kanar) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFRL) — Col. Richard R. Beckman assumed command as director of the Space Vehicles Directorate and commander of the Phillips Research Site, Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2025.



“Col Beckman is the right leader to guide the directorate and Phillips Research Site at this critical time,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, AFRL commander and the Department of the Air Force’s technology executive officer. “His academic and operational accomplishments combined with a deep understanding of the space vehicles mission will be vital as we transform and deliver the technologies our nation needs.”



Beckman succeeds Col. Jeremy A. Raley, who has led the directorate since July 2022.



“I couldn’t be more pleased with the Space Force’s selection for my successor,” Raley said. “In addition to Col. Beckman’s proven leadership capabilities and prodigious connections across the Department of Defense, promoting from within will create stability and continuity at this key time of transformation.”



Under Raley’s leadership, the directorate advanced major infrastructure and research initiatives that strengthened the lab’s support to national defense space priorities. Among these, the Radiation Tolerance Research on Electronics for Space and Strategic Systems (FORTRESS) facility, was completed and now enhances radiation testing of space electronics. The directorate broke ground on the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory (REVIL) to support reentry systems development and integration, and the program team continues to advance the Oracle spacecraft program, which will improve cislunar space situational awareness. Raley also championed workforce development and science, technology, engineering and mathematics engagement through sustained support of the University Nanosatellite Program and the New Mexico STEMY Awards, reinforcing AFRL’s long-term commitment to innovation and education.



Beckman has served in AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate since 2023. He previously held other key leadership positions, including vice commander of the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, and as a lieutenant colonel, served as chief of the Space and Cyber Branch on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. He has led programs spanning research, acquisition and operations for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, with extensive experience in space systems development and nuclear treaty monitoring.



He will lead a team of about 1,080 military members, civilians and on-site contractors who make up the nation’s center of excellence for military space science and technology, research and development and advanced technology integration and demonstration. The directorate focuses on enduring U.S. Space Force missions, including communications, position, navigation and timing, missile warning, space domain awareness and space control.



“I have been amazed by the dedication and the war-winning capabilities delivered by the men and women of Phillips Research Site over the past two years,” Beckman said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this great organization moving forward.”



Beckman was commissioned through ROTC at Tulane University and holds a doctorate in electrical engineering. His career has included multiple assignments with the Air Force, Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office and Joint Staff.



The ceremony marked a transition that will sustain AFRL’s mission to develop and deliver space vehicle technologies vital to national defense.



