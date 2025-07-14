AMLC hosts detachment change of command ceremony

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Maj. Shirly Rivera, left, shakes hands with Maj. Tameka Tutt following a change of...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Maj. Shirly Rivera, left, shakes hands with Maj. Tameka Tutt following a change of command ceremony July 18 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. In the ceremony, Rivera passed command of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment to Capt. Justine Juan. Also pictured are Rivera’s husband, Edwin Pitti, and their son, Ian. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command hosted a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony July 18, recognizing Maj. Shirly Rivera for her service as detachment commander and welcoming her successor, Capt. Justine Juan.



AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde presided over the ceremony, which featured the traditional passing of the unit guidon to symbolize the transition and the senior leader’s trust in the new detachment commander.



Change of command ceremonies are more than just a time to recognize the incoming and outgoing officers, Welde said.



“It’s for your unit,” he said. “This tradition goes back centuries. They do this to reinforce the sense of history and shared experience within the unit. These ceremonies give us the opportunity to publicly display the transition of authority and responsibility … ensuring continuity for the Soldiers and the unit.”



For Army units, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments, or HHDs, are a crucial command support element, overseeing training programs, personnel and administrative tasks, and other support functions. They also are responsible for the overall health and welfare of the unit’s Soldiers and their families.



Welde recognized Rivera’s contributions during her 11 months in detachment command, simultaneously serving as the commander’s executive officer, or XO.



Focused on building a team atmosphere and creating a climate in which Soldiers could thrive, Rivera strengthened communication and transparency with monthly newsletters, timely training and event reminders, medical readiness forecasting updates and a key metrics slide added to the chief of staff’s weekly synchronization brief, Welde said.



“You deeply cared for everyone in this headquarters,” he said. “You enhanced morale and created connections across the organization ensuring Soldiers felt seen, supported and part of something greater than themselves.”



Rivera won’t be going far for her next assignment, transitioning to serve as a military deputy director of AMLC’s Integrated Logistics Support Center.



A native of El Salvador who moved to California at age 12, Rivera said her time in command was challenging, but her view of the organization as HHD commander and XO gave her a deeper appreciation of the AMLC team and its mission.



“What we do matters, and it matters more than most people realize,” she said. “It’s not just logistics. It’s life support. It’s readiness. It’s the heartbeat behind the mission.”



As the fourth HHD commander since the unit’s creation in 2021, Juan takes responsibility for the administrative management of day-to-day activities and providing direct support to the commander and command staff.



Welde commented that it’s likely to be “the most demanding job you’ve ever had,” but the AMLC commander said he knows Juan is up to the challenge.



“I’m excited to see where you will take this role, building on the tremendous legacy of Maj. Rivera’s work and she surely left a legacy,” Welde said.



Born in California and raised in Texas, Juan commissioned into the Medical Service Corps in 2020 through the ROTC program at the University of Texas, San Antonio.



He most recently served as an operations officer at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, one of three AMLC direct reporting units.



Juan thanked his family and colleagues at USAMMA, while pledging to give his all in his new role at AMLC headquarters.



“It’s obvious the immense impact that you have had on the organization,” Juan said of Rivera. “… You paved the way and set the standard. I’ll take the baton from here.”