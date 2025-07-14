Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniel Ramos Has Been promoted to Major

    PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Story by Donald Traud 

    Space Systems Command

    Pico Rivera, Ca native, Daniel Ramos has been selected for promotion to the rank of major in the Space Force.

    Ramos is currently serving as Executive Officer to the Director of Staff with Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA. Maj. (select) Ramos has served in the military for 9 years.

