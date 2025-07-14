Daniel Ramos Has Been promoted to Major

Pico Rivera, Ca native, Daniel Ramos has been selected for promotion to the rank of major in the Space Force.



Ramos is currently serving as Executive Officer to the Director of Staff with Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA. Maj. (select) Ramos has served in the military for 9 years.

Date Posted: 07.28.2025