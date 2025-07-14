901st Contracting Battalion has new enlisted adviser

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Steven G. Vandezande, commander of the 901st Contracting Battalion (center)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Steven G. Vandezande, commander of the 901st Contracting Battalion (center) stands at attention with Sgt. Maj. Kerry L. Dubose and Sgt. Maj. Corey L. Anderson during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Hood, TX on July 11, 2025. Anderson assumed responsibility from Dubose of the battalion. Photo courtesy 901st CBN. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (July 24, 2025) -- Members of the 901st Contracting Battalion held a change of responsibility ceremony Juny 11 for their new senior enlisted leader at Fort Hood, Texas.



Sgt. Maj. Corey L. Anderson assumed responsibility from Sgt. Maj. Kerry L. Dubose during a ceremony officiated by Lt. Col. Steven G. Vandezande, commander of the 901st Contracting Battalion. The battalion, alongside the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Fort Hood, provides contracting support to tenant units of III Armored Corps, the 1st Cavalry Division, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood.



In his remarks, Vandezande spoke of Dubose’s service and dedication. “Sergeant Major Dubose is in the background making things happen. He does it without drawing attention to himself. He’s exceptionally knowledgeable of contracting,” said Vandezande. “He navigates complex regulations and policies with skill and speed, helping the civilians, officers, and NCOs to become better and grow as contracting professionals.”



Dubose in his remarks thanked the members of the 901st for their support and welcomed the battalion’s incoming sergeant major. “Today makes the end of an unforgettable chapter in my career and the beginning of a new great one for this organization,” said Dubose. “These last couple of years with this battalion have been among the most rewarding of my career. To MICC Fort Hood and the 901st, you are experts in both the art of leadership and the science of acquisition. And make no mistake, what you do directly enables readiness, training, and lethality across Fort Hood and beyond.”





Dubose served with the 901st for 24 months and his next assignment is to the 418th Contract Support Brigade at Fort Hood where he will serve as the senior enlisted advisor. Dubose played a critical role in ensuring the training, operational readiness, and successful deployment of two contracting detachments, one to Europe in May 2024, and the other to the Central Command area of operations in April 2025. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on 24 September 2003 as a 94E, Radio/COMSEC Equipment Repairer. He completed Basic Training at Fort Benning, Georgia and Advanced Individual Training as a Radio/COMSEC Repairer at Fort Gordon, Georgia. In 2008, SGM DuBose completed reclassification training at Fort Lee, Virginia to become a 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist. In 2014, he was assessed into the Army Acquisition Corps as a 51C, Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology NCO.



Sgt. Major Anderson comes to the 901st as a graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy Class 75. “I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this organization,” said Anderson addressing the audience. “Soldiers of the battalion, I’m here to serve you. “I’m proud to be your sergeant major, let’s move forward together.”



A native of Lafayette, Anderson enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 2003. He attended Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, SC and Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Gregg-Adams, VA. Upon graduation of Advanced Individual Training, he was awarded the MOS 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist. In 2014, he transitioned into the Acquisition Corps, as the MOS 51C Contracting NCO.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.