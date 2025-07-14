Nebraska National Guard Strengthens Ties with Tanzania During U.S. Army Birthday Visit

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania - A Nebraska National Guard delegation traveled to Tanzania in June to commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States Army and advance the newly established State Partnership Program between Nebraska and Tanzania.



Established in 2024, the partnership is among the newest in the National Guard Bureau’s global network. The visit marked a significant step toward building sustained cooperation with the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF).



Brig. Gen. Gary Ropers, Nebraska National Guard assistant adjutant general - Army, led the four-member Nebraska team to Dar es Salaam, where they joined U.S. Embassy personnel, Department of Defense representatives, military leaders, and other dignitaries to celebrate the Army’s milestone anniversary.



“Getting to meet the TPDF Air Force commander, the civilian team from the Tanzanian government, and the Fire and Rescue service stood out to me,” said Ropers. “It was a privilege to represent not only the Nebraska National Guard, but also the U.S. Army on its 250th birthday.”



Outside the festivities, the group focused on bilateral discussions with TPDF leadership and Tanzanian government officials about future areas of cooperation. “The visit contributed tremendously to the relationship and partnership we will have with the TPDF and the government agencies we had the pleasure of interacting with during the visit,” said Ropers.



Supporting the development of this growing partnership will soon fall to Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Travis Kirchner, who will serve as the first bilateral affairs officer (BAO) assigned to Tanzania. Kirchner will be stationed in Dar es Salaam and serve as the diplomatic liaison between the Nebraska National Guard and the TPDF, responsible for building trust and developing engagements that align with the needs of both partners.



During the trip, Kirchner had the opportunity to evaluate potential lines of effort for future cooperations. “This visit demonstrated our strong commitment and served as a clear outward sign of Nebraska’s future dedication to building a robust partnership between the Nebraska National Guard and the TPDF - fostering trust and collaboration through meaningful engagements,” Kirchner said.



The visit also served as a personal milestone as Kirchner prepares for a permanent change of station to Tanzania later this year. “Visiting Tanzania was quite an experience for my first time in Africa,” he said, adding he was initially unsure what to expect from the trip, but ultimately found it very rewarding. “We were welcomed and highly respected among the people. I’ve read and heard about the hospitable nature in Dar, and it was confirmed throughout our visit.”



Nebraska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Juliana Brehm, a State Partnership Program coordinator responsible for managing partnership activities with both Tanzania and Rwanda, also appreciated the Tanzanian hospitality. “Experiencing one of our partner nation’s cultures continues to make us well-rounded Army and Air Force members,” Brehm said, noting that the Tanzanians consistently welcome guests with a light meal or chai following formal events, fostering a warm and inviting atmosphere.



Brehm dedicated several months to behind-the-scenes planning and preparation for the visit, making the trip especially meaningful.



“The most memorable part of the visit to Tanzania was the opportunity, as an Air National Guard member, to attend the Army’s 250th birthday,” Brehm said. “This was an outstanding event and effortlessly put together by the Embassy DAO office.”



Brehm also highlighted new collaborative prospects that emerged from discussions with Tanzanian ministries. “It seems there are a lot of opportunities regarding public health, disaster preparedness, and emergency response training,” she added.



As Nebraska’s newest international partnership gains momentum, members of the delegation agree that continued engagement and mutual understanding are key to long-term success. Whether through training exchanges, medical readiness cooperation, or cultural diplomacy, the Nebraska National Guard is ready to support Tanzania’s security goals and strengthen one of the National Guard’s most promising global partnerships.



“We’re just getting started,” said Ropers. “But this is how strong partnerships begin - with face-to-face engagement, honest discussion, and a shared vision for the future.”

