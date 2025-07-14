Gen. Brito Visits Fort Huachuca, Emphasizes Leadership, Modernization, and the Army Profession

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, visited the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca July 24, to engage with senior leaders, observe intelligence training, and recognize top-performing Soldiers.



The visit began with a working lunch with ICoE senior leaders to discuss military occupational specialty modernization and People’s Skills, Army education initiatives, and Continuous Transformation efforts. Leaders detailed how these efforts support the Army’s broader modernization goals.



Following the briefings, Brito led a leadership professional development (LPD) session for Soldiers in the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Warrant Officer Basic Course, Basic Officer Leader Course, and the Military Intelligence Captains Career Course. He emphasized the importance of adaptive leadership and building a force ready to meet future challenges.



“You are a professional 24/7. That’s what’s behind the uniform, the oath, and the flag on your shoulder,” Brito said. “Character, competence, and commitment—those three C’s are critical. That’s what makes a professional Soldier.”



During the LPD, Maj. Gen. Rick Appelhans, Commanding General of ICoE and Fort Huachuca, asked Brito what advice he would give to his younger self, Lieutenant Brito.



“One of the things I’d apply differently throughout the ranks is work-life priority ... I used to say ‘work-life balance,’ but a peer of mine challenged that. Sometimes you’ve got to prioritize things in life that build your tank—personally and professionally.”



He explained how those priorities evolved over the course of a career, from a young married lieutenant to a field grade officer with a family, and now as a General officer. Brito also shared a story from his early days in the Army:

“Day five, in-processing in Germany… Master Sergeant Rodriguez literally put his hand on my shoulder and said: ‘Never work for your evaluation. Work for your Soldiers. Everything’s going to be okay.’ That was 1980. I still use that to this day as a guidepost.”



Brito also recognized five Soldiers for exceptional performance by presenting them with command coins:

• Staff Sgt. Jennifer Himes, 309th Military Intelligence Battalion

• Sgt. 1st Class Bryant Olartegrisales, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion

• Chief Warrant Officer 3 Darrell Cadiz, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion

• Sgt. Emma Loyd, Directorate of Training and Doctrine

• Staff Sgt. Logan Pincin, Noncommissioned Officer Academy



Brito also observed key training programs, including the Advanced Individual Developmental Program and the All-Source Intelligence Integration (ASII) training. His visit concluded with an overview of 35T Trojan training, where he observed Soldiers being equipped with the skills and technology necessary to meet current and future mission requirements.



Fort Huachuca, home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, remains the Army’s premier training location for military intelligence professionals.



