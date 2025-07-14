Sky Soldiers Ruck and Laugh Their Way Through 4-Day Nijmegen March

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Mercedez Fernandez from 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Mercedez Fernandez from 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment poses for a photo during the 2025 Nijmegen March in the Netherlands, July 15–18, 2025. The annual event brought together more than 45,000 military personnel and civilians from around the world, who marched up to 50 kilometers each day in pursuit of the prestigious 4Daagse Cross. The event provided a unique opportunity for Soldiers to demonstrate endurance, build international camaraderie, and represent the U.S. Army on a global stage. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. see less | View Image Page

Imagine walking 100 miles in the summer heat with a rucksack, sore feet, and a few thousand new friends. For Sky Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, that was Nijmegen 2025 in a nutshell.



Part grueling endurance event, part cultural exchange, and part walking festival with 1.5 million fans, the annual Nijmegen March brought together military personnel from around the world and gave U.S. paratroopers a chance to represent the Army in ways that were both humbling and hilarious.



For 1st Lt. Jacob McGrail, executive officer for Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, the decision to take on the world’s largest ruck march was a team effort.



“The majority of the team was intrigued by the idea that this is the largest rucking and walking event in the world,” McGrail said. “We figured it was something we could accomplish and enjoy at the same time.”



When team leader Staff Sgt. Corey Allen stumbled across a sign-up link online, it snowballed from there. 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment paratroopers who participated included 1st Lt. McGrail, Staff Sgt. Allen, Sgt. Rakan Arekat-Khot, Spc. Matt Constantine, Spc. Kristofer Schwieman and Spc. Nick Conlan.



For 1st Lt. Mercedez Fernandez, the battalion medical officer for 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, mental prep was half the battle.



“Physical preparation was difficult due to back-to-back field exercises, but I went on long hikes whenever I could,” Fernandez said. “The biggest factor was mental prep — preparing my feet properly, making sure I had the right socks and shoes, and preparing myself mentally for the pain.”



Her most painful memory was a nightly recovery ritual with a German Army physical therapist.



“My team was phenomenal, and morale stayed high because of them,” Fernandez said. “We even had a German Army physical therapist who realigned us and gave deep tissue massages each night. It was the most painful but effective recovery I’ve ever experienced — we literally had teammates hold each other down during the massages.”



The most essential packing items, she said, were foot powder and Vaseline.



“I wish I’d brought more 173rd Airborne Brigade stickers for the kids, though,” Fernandez said. “They love that kind of thing.”



All paratroopers stayed at Camp Heumensoord, a tent city where nations were grouped together and camaraderie was high.



“It was amazing,” Fernandez said. “The DFAC was the best I’ve ever experienced. The staff and volunteers were incredibly kind, and the beer tent each night, with great music and camaraderie, was a great way to end each day.”



Sgt. Andrew Torrance, a forward observer from Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, joined a U.S. Army Europe and Africa team.



“I had to network my way in,” Torrance said. “You can’t get an individual slot as a first-timer. I found the U.S. military delegation page on Facebook and went from there.”



Every morning, teams stepped off at 4:30 a.m. with 25 miles ahead of them and had to be back by 4:30 p.m. or face disqualification.



“Each day had a different route, but the same start and end point,” Torrance said. “There were mandatory rest stops where other countries handed out carbs — pasta and snacks.”



When they weren’t marching, they were trading.



“I brought 30 173rd Airborne Brigade patches,” Torrance said. “We had 500 U.S. mini flags from United States Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF). I gave one to a little girl and she clutched it to her chest and ran home smiling.”



McGrail’s team received a piece of parachute cloth from a Dutch Army paratrooper cut from a vintage chute used in Operation Market Garden and given only to American paratroopers.



“Moments like that put it into perspective of the legacy we are trying to live up to,” McGrail said.



Torrance may have won the exchange game, though.



“I traded a patch and got a Swedish combat knife,” Torrance said. “I traded patches with the Japanese. I gave it to one of my lieutenants. I got a coin from the Canadians.”



With more than 40 nations represented, the march served as a reminder of what unity looks like in combat boots.



“Seeing all different countries together working at a similar goal is truly a powerful sight to see,” McGrail said. “It is not something to take lightly.”



For Fernandez, one of the most memorable moments came during a low point on the fourth day.



“Halfway through the fourth day, morale was low while crossing a long, quiet bridge,” Fernandez said. “I started singing ‘Blood on the Risers,’ and my team joined in loudly for the chorus. Civilians and other troops started singing with us and recording us, and for that moment, the pain completely disappeared.”



McGrail agreed that the final stretch was unforgettable.



“The last five kilometers of the race was a surreal moment,” McGrail said. “It felt as if all 1.5 million people are lined up on the roads and cheering you on! As the team described it, it feels like we liberated the city from war, and every person is there to thank you for it.”



All paratroopers said they’d recommend the Nijmegen March to anyone looking for a challenge.



“I recommend sending as many of our paratroopers to this event as possible,” McGrail said. “What the team got out of this experience is a stronger relationship with NATO, a tremendous amount of pride to be serving our country and the confidence to complete a difficult event.”



“My biggest advice would be to prep your feet and train smart,” Fernandez said. “Don’t push so hard during the march that you miss out on the camaraderie and cultural exchange afterward. It’s just as important as the walk itself!”



For Torrance, it all came back to the people.



“It was one of the best experiences I’ve had in the military,” Torrance said.